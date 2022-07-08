Tesla’s Elon Musk planning to increase childcare benefits in his companies

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is an advocate for big families, and he seems ready to walk the walk. In a recent update on Twitter, Musk remarked that he is planning on increasing childcare benefits at his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk’s comments came amidst the CEO’s new round of posts about his stance on underpopulation and the value of large families. Initially, Musk noted that he is “doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis.” He also reiterated that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces so far.”

Musk was later asked about his response to those who argue that they should not have a lot of children because of the costs of raising a family. In response, Musk noted that he is looking to make it easier to afford children, at least in terms of the companies that he leads. Part of this involves increasing childcare benefits for his workers.

“Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly. Hopefully, other companies do same,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

As per the company’s latest impact report, Tesla currently offers benefit and leave options for all full-time employees in the United States. These include up to $40,000 in fertility services, up to $25,000 in adoption services, up to $25,000 in reproduction services such as donor and surrogacy, 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, and pay for nine weeks of maternity leave.

The report also noted that Tesla offers five days of backup childcare for its employees. “We want our benefits to be an outlier in the manufacturing industry,” the company wrote.

Musk did not provide a lot of other information in his tweet, though he noted that more details would hopefully be announced next month. Interestingly enough, Musk’s recent updates come amidst news that he and an executive Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, had welcomed twins last November.

