Elon Musk dubbed as ‘Industry Newsmaker of the Year’ in All-Stars Awards

Elon Musk is being honored as the Industry Newsmaker of the Year by industry publication Automotive News, who recognized the Tesla CEO as one of the few people who found a way to gain momentum in a year that was challenging for many people.

Tesla and SpaceX both have used 2020 as a year of “no excuses,” marking incredible surges in valuation and momentum as other companies failed to grow in their respective sectors. Musk’s 2020 has gone far beyond cars and rocketships, and the Tesla CEO has released an EDM track, a bottle of highly-popular Tequila, fathered a newborn, launched a worldwide satellite internet service, and propelled his Neuralink project into relevancy with new developments that were detailed in a company event earlier this year. It has been anything but an off-year for Musk, who has used the pandemic as motivation to get the world into the future and develop new technology that will increase the efficiency of our lives in every facet.

Perhaps Musk’s biggest win in 2020 was Tesla’s constant and consistent growth on Wall Street, which has made company investors extremely wealthy. After the company’s first trading day in 2020, TSLA’s price per share was just over $86 apiece. Now, the stock has surged to over $600 a share at its highest point, and its momentum all has to do with the influence that the once-failing company that struggled to keep its doors open 12 short years ago has on the rest of the automotive sector.

Tesla has managed to show that electric cars will eventually be the only way to travel, and legacy car companies are beginning to realize that their production lines need to transition to sustainable forms of transportation. Musk is certainly aware of his company’s influence and has noted during some interviews that Tesla’s success in the automotive sector speaks for itself.

“I must be doing something right, as far as my managing style’s concerned. Tesla’s worth twice as much as the rest of the U.S. auto industry combined,” he said to Automotive News.

Tesla’s valuation has been fueled by its constant improvements in automotive technology, including batteries, and its ever-growing appearance in foreign markets. To keep up with demand outside of the United States, Tesla is building the second phase of its already-operational Giga Shanghai facility and is moving closer to the first production push at the Giga Berlin plant in Germany. While those two facilities will supply vehicles to some of the most populous automotive markets globally, Tesla is also building a new facility in Texas to help with increasing demand in its home country of the United States.

Other than that, Tesla has introduced its first versions of the “zero-intervention” Full Self Driving suite in a Beta release to a small group of owners. The release has solidified Tesla’s identity as the leader in semi-autonomous driving functions. The company plans to release more confident and detailed versions of the software as it improves, thanks to the work of the Autopilot and Artificial Intelligence teams.

Musk’s constant and tireless work to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy has made Tesla the most valuable car company on Earth. With more developments on the way, which include a $25,000 vehicle in the next few years, a more affordable battery through in-house manufacturing, and increasingly accurate FSD releases, Tesla holds the keys to become the most valuable company on Earth as every portion of the company aims to change life as we know it, for the better.