Tesla FSD Beta 5 with significant improvements set to roll out in a few days

Tesla’s limited Full Self-Driving beta has only been released to a select few electric car owners for a month, but the driver-assist system has already shown significant improvements. And if a recent tweet from CEO Elon Musk is any indication, optimizations in the performance of the Full Self-Driving suite are coming within the next few days.

While responding to a Teslarati article featuring a real-world test of a Model S navigating through Las Vegas Boulevard on its own, Musk noted that “FSD Beta 5” is poised for release soon. The CEO seemed optimistic about the upcoming update, stating that the improvements to the system will likely be significant. “FSD Beta 5 coming out in a few days. Improvement should be significant,” Musk wrote.

FSD Beta 5 coming out in a few days. Improvement should be significant. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2020

Musk’s announcement actually goes in line with the CEO’s statements a few weeks ago, when he remarked that updates for the FSD beta would be rolled out every 5 to 10 days. This signifies an incredibly rapid rollout strategy for the Full Self-Driving suite, which should allow the company to introduce new features and performance improvements quickly.

When asked about his earlier references to an end-to-end system that involves the Neural Network taking camera feeds as input and acceleration, braking, and steering as output, Musk noted that such a solution, while simple, is still far away. The CEO instead highlighted that the most notable improvements coming to Tesla will likely be the 360-degree, high-FPS video labeling, and training inference. These are set to be released in the near future.

We’re still far from simply video in, control out. The biggest game-changer, currently underway at Tesla, is 360 degree, high fps video for labeling, training & inference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2020

The rate of improvement for the FSD beta’s driving capabilities has been quite impressive so far, with some Tesla owners remarking that it almost feels like their cars are learning on the fly. This was exhibited by a limited FSD beta tester James Locke, who drove his Model 3 through a 180-degree forced turn thrice. During the course of the test, the FSD beta seemed to improve on the spot, handling the turn better and more confidently each time. This was likely due to the vehicle’s capability to detect speed limits in the area, but it does show that Tesla’s electric cars are getting better at navigating streets on their own.

Just recently, Elon Musk referenced an upcoming Tesla holiday software release that will feature many things that have been requested by electric car owners and even some that they “didn’t know they wanted.” Speculations suggest that this holiday update may be Tesla’s highly anticipated “V11” software, the successor of the current V10 software released over a year ago. Together with V11 will likely be massive improvements in Autopilot, and if Musk’s recent update is anything to go by, some solid FSD beta optimizations as well.