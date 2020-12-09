Elon Musk makes move to Texas official

Elon Musk has officially moved to Texas, reported the Wall Street Journal. Musk confirmed his relocation to the Lone Star state during an interview with Matt Murray, WSJ’s Editor-in-Chief.

“For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas,” Musk told Murray. The eccentric billionaire explained that his move did have to do with SpaceX’s ongoing work with Starship and the construction of Gigafactory Texas, Tesla’s new massive car plant. Between the two projects, Musk admitted the he spends a lot of time in Texas. Moving to the Lone Star state seemed to make sense to Musk.

Musk hinted that his move to Texas did have a little to do with California. He explained that the Sunshine state had become a little complacent and maybe even a bit entitled. California’s Silicon Valley has become somewhat of an epicenter for tech companies over the years.

As such, it hasn’t had to fight for companies, like Tesla. Other states seem to put in a lot of effort. For instance, the competition for Tesla’s next Gigafactory between Texas and Oklahoma was amusing and gave the EV automaker some good opportunities.

When Murray asked the billionaire to bring clarity to the rumors about his move to Texas, Musk stressed some hard truths about his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, in California. Musk prefaced his answer with: “First of all Tesla and SpaceX obviously have mass operation in California. In fact, it’s worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California. SpaceX is the last aerospace company still doing significant aerospace manufacturing in California.”

Musk emphasized that there used to be dozens of car plants in the Sunshine state. He also told Murray that California used to be at the center of aerospace manufacturing. Now, Tesla and SpaceX are the last two companies of their kind in the state.

Currently, Musk doesn’t seem to have any intentions of moving Tesla and SpaceX’s manufacturing completely out of California. However, it may still be on the table. Ultimately, it will depend on California’s reaction to Elon Musk’s move. Will it continue to be complacent and entitled—if that is the case? Or will other tech leaders follow Elon Musk’s exit?