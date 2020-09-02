Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in Berlin for meeting with German Economy Minister

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Berlin to meet with the German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

Musk flew to Germany earlier this week with several things to accomplish. Along with a visit to Tesla’s Giga Berlin facility and a meeting with biopharmaceutical company CureVac, Musk also planned to meet with Altmaier, who has been a vocal supporter of Tesla’s presence in the country.

Video from @alex_avoigt on Twitter shows that Musk arrived in Berlin around 4 PM local time in a Model X and was greeted by several members of the German government. Local media outlets were also present, and Musk answered a question while having his face covered by a mask.

The nature of the conversation between the two men is unknown. However, as Giga Berlin surges toward completion thanks to an accelerated construction process at the site, it is likely that the meeting will be positive and will provide some insight into how Tesla will assist the German economy and automotive market.

Altmaier has been a primary supporter of the Giga Berlin project. As Economic Minister, he is responsible for helping the German economy flourish. While Giga Berlin encountered some pushback early on, Altmaier maintained his support and stated that Tesla could provide a positive economic surge to the country.

In March, Altmaier had voiced his support for Giga Berlin’s construction. He stated, “The construction of the Tesla automobile plant in Brandenburg has been of great importance for more climate protection and one of the most important industrial settlements in the new federal states for a long time.”

Giga Berlin is going to provide between 10,000 and 12,000 German citizens with jobs, according to reports. The company plans to produce half-a-million electric cars at the plant every year, and production is expected to begin in July 2021.