Elon Musk shares sincere thanks to Tesla’s employees in recent email

Apart from a message to Tesla employees that revealed some interesting tidbits about the state of the Model Y production ramp in Gigafactory Berlin and Texas, Elon Musk also sent an email to the Tesla team about how much he appreciates their work.

Musk did not hold back on his praise for Tesla’s workers, noting that he has far more respect for the company’s employees than the richest people on Wall Street. This is no small praise, considering that Musk interacts with some of the world’s most powerful people.

Following is Musk’s message.

From: Elon Musk

To: Everybody

We *actually* build great, real products that people love and make their lives and the world better. That is so profound!

It is an honest day’s work that you can feel in your heart. Whatever else is going on in this messed up world, know that at least what you are doing is pure goodness and that I have infinitely more respect and admiration for you than the richest person on Wall St.

💕

Elon

Elon Musk’s message to Tesla employees echoes some of his past tweets about the EV maker’s workforce. Musk, despite being the face of the company, actually gives a lot of credit for Tesla’s achievements to its employees on a regular basis.

Musk has sent similar messages of thanks to the Tesla team in the past, particularly after the company’s infamous end-of-quarter vehicle delivery blitzes, which tend to put a lot of pressure on the company’s workers.

Interestingly enough, Musk’s message of thanks came not long after the CEO also sent a rather stern email to Tesla’s workforce, telling them that they should work a minimum of 40 hours in the office. Employees who are not able to commit to these minimum work hours are advised to seek employment elsewhere, according to Musk’s message.

