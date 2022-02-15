Tesla’s Elon Musk held 21.2% stake in TSLA as of the end of 2021, reveals SEC filing

By

Following his massive TSLA stock selloff late last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk still held a 21.2% stake in the company by the end of 2021. This was according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With a 21.2% stake in Tesla by the end of 2021, Musk effectively held 231,715,206 shares in the company. At Monday’s closing price of $875.76 a share, Musk’s 21.2% stake would be worth about $202 billion. It should be noted that this does not represent Musk’s biggest stake yet in Tesla, as a similar filing from a year ago revealed that the CEO held a 22.4% stake in the company by the end of 2020.

Musk’s recent SEC filing came not long after it was revealed that the CEO had donated over 5 million TSLA shares to an undisclosed charity last year. The Tesla CEO started donating the TSLA shares on November 19, 2021, which happens to be just a few days after United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) Chief David Beasley provided a comprehensive explanation for the organization’s plans to fight the hunger crisis.

Back in November 2021, Musk initiated a stock-selling spree following a poll on Twitter that asked users of the social media platform if he should sell about 10% of his stake in the EV maker. Reports indicated that Musk had sold 15.7 million TSLA shares by the end of December, which was nearly equal to the 10% stake that the CEO had planned to sell. Despite this, Musk was ultimately still able to boost his TSLA stake by exercising stock options to purchase more shares at $6.24 each, a fraction of what they’re trading for today.

Musk noted back in December that he would be paying about $11 billion in taxes due to his TSLA selloff. This effectively made Musk’s 2021 tax bill one of the largest in the United States’ history, translating to about $1 million in taxes per day since Musk came over to the country to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania in 1992 or about $1.5 million per day since the CEO became a US citizen in 2002.

