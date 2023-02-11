Tesla Model X Plaid is still dominating drag races nearly 2 years after launch

By

The Tesla Model X Plaid is still dominating drag races nearly two years after its launch, showing just how much legacy automakers have to catch up.

There is nothing new about the concept of the super-high-performance SUV. Mercedes has long made the G-Class with its incredible Bi-Turbo V8, Dodge has been making its Durango SUV with supercharged V8s for years, and BMW has prided itself on the performance characteristics found in the X5M. But in a video posted by Carwow, it is clear that the gap between the Tesla Model X Plaid and these vehicles remains enormous years after Tesla’s launch.

Carwow’s SUV drag race includes the Tesla Model X Plaid, Lamborghini Urus Performante, BMW X5M Competition, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S. All of them can carry your golf bag and your buddies to the green in style, but which one gets you there quickest?

It should be no surprise that the Tesla Model X, being the only electric vehicle on the grid, demolished the gas options from the legacy makers. With its instant brain-melting torque, the Model X Plaid pulls ahead and stays ahead for the whole quarter mile. But perhaps the biggest surprise is the price comparison of the vehicles.

The Tesla is by no means a budget vehicle, starting at $119,990. Yet it certainly comes off that way compared to the Lambo, which starts at $221,506, and in its highest performance trim, goes for $245,381. Ironically, the Porsche Cayenne is practically down to Earth in comparison, starting at a measly $72,200 and only reaching $171,300 in its top trim. The BMW X5M, while starting at $108,900, reaches $114,100 with the Competition spec. And the humble Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S comes in at $117,050.

Despite Tesla’s middle-of-the-pack luxury pricing, it leads in both horsepower and torque. The Tesla Model X Plaid produces 1,020 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque through its tri-motor AWD drivetrain, allowing the gargantuan vehicle to rocket from a standstill to 60mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Sadly, Tesla’s closest electric SUV competition in terms of performance, the Rivian R1S, was absent from today’s race but should make an amazing follow-up video for the ever-popular YouTube channel.

With each of the automakers that raced the Model X today already planning on introducing higher-performance electric models in the coming years, there is no doubt that the competition is about to get a whole lot closer. However, as evidenced by the video published today, legacy makers have a lot of ground to make up.

