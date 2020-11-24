Tesla’s Elon Musk edges out Bill Gates to become world’s 2nd richest person

As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued to rise on Monday, CEO Elon Musk saw his net worth pass Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. This effectively made Elon Musk the world’s second-richest person, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO just ranking behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who tops the list with a net worth of $182 billion.

During Tesla’s 6.5% surge on Tuesday, Musk’s net worth soared $7.2 billion, hitting the $127.9 billion mark. That was enough to overtake tech legend Bill Gates, whose net worth currently stands at $127.7 billion. With this latest update, Musk’s net worth has grown about $100.3 billion this year, the most out of anyone in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list that ranks the world’s 500 richest people.

This is an incredible achievement for Musk, particularly as he ranked 35th on the list when the year started. Considering the meteoric rise of TSLA stock, however, this is not surprising, as Musk’s net worth is heavily tied to the electric car maker. As noted by the Los Angeles Times, about 75% of Musk’s net worth is tied to Tesla, and they are valued over four times as much as his stake in SpaceX, his private space venture.

Interestingly enough, Musk and Gates have been engaging in the occasional verbal spar this year. Following the Microsoft co-founder’s skeptical statements about electric trucks, Musk remarked on Twitter that Gates really had “no clue” about the vehicles. Gates, on the other hand, has been quite open about his stance on Musk’s open skepticism surrounding the pandemic.

Tesla stock has been on a tear this year, with the electric car maker’s shares surging over 520% year-to-date. Together with five consecutive profitable quarters, Tesla is also poised to see a boost later this year with its inclusion into the S&P 500. The company is poised to join the index this December 21, 2020.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA