Tesla China signs contract with LG Chem for Model Y production

Tesla China has signed a contract with Korea’s top battery supplier LG Chem for Model Y production. Based on local media, LG Chem will supply NCM batteries for the Made-in-China Model Y Dual-Motor Long Range and Performance variants.

Tesla enthusiast @Ray4Tesla reported the upcoming partnership between Giga Shanghai and LG Chem. He also speculated that China’s top battery supplier CATL may supply Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) batteries for Giga Shanghai’s Model Y Standard Range Plus variant, similar to how the company supplies cells for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

Earlier this month, Giga Shanghai’s Model Y was officially registered with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Tesla’s Gigafactory in Asia just has to wait for a production permit to mass produce the Model Y.

MIC Model Y 🔋 supply update: Chinese media reports LG has signed contract to supply Giga Shanghai with NCM battery for MIC MY (DM LR & Performance). No other details of the contract are revealed. My guess is CATL may still come into play with LFP for SR Model Y in the future. pic.twitter.com/cVBmNTC3s5 — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) November 23, 2020

LG Chem’s contribution to Giga Shanghai’s production will improve the factory’s chances of reaching Tesla China’s 550,000 goal for 2021. Giga Shanghai aims to produce 250,000 Model Y vehicles next year. Given that 2021 will be the first year Giga Shanghai attempts to produce the Model Y, building 250,000 units of Tesla’s SUV is quite a goal.

However, if the Shanghai Gigafactory is successful, Tesla could produce 1 million cars in one year in 2021, crossing yet another milestone in the company’s history.

Out of its 550k target, Giga Shanghai plans to produce 300,000 Model 3 units in 2021. It seems Tesla China has already hit 91% of its ambitious targets next year, based on the fact that it produced 22,292 Model 3 vehicles in October alone. According to Troy Teslike, at a production run rate of 22,929 a month, Giga Shanghai could product 275,148 cars a year.

