Tesla China signs contract with LG Chem for Model Y production

Tesla China has signed a contract with Korea’s top battery supplier LG Chem for Model Y production. Based on local media, LG Chem will supply NCM batteries for the Made-in-China Model Y Dual-Motor Long Range and Performance variants.
Tesla enthusiast @Ray4Tesla reported the upcoming partnership between Giga Shanghai and LG Chem. He also speculated that China’s top battery supplier CATL may supply Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) batteries for Giga Shanghai’s Model Y Standard Range Plus variant, similar to how the company supplies cells for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus.
Earlier this month, Giga Shanghai’s Model Y was officially registered with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Tesla’s Gigafactory in Asia just has to wait for a production permit to mass produce the Model Y.
LG Chem’s contribution to Giga Shanghai’s production will improve the factory’s chances of reaching Tesla China’s 550,000 goal for 2021. Giga Shanghai aims to produce 250,000 Model Y vehicles next year. Given that 2021 will be the first year Giga Shanghai attempts to produce the Model Y, building 250,000 units of Tesla’s SUV is quite a goal.
However, if the Shanghai Gigafactory is successful, Tesla could produce 1 million cars in one year in 2021, crossing yet another milestone in the company’s history.
Out of its 550k target, Giga Shanghai plans to produce 300,000 Model 3 units in 2021. It seems Tesla China has already hit 91% of its ambitious targets next year, based on the fact that it produced 22,292 Model 3 vehicles in October alone. According to Troy Teslike, at a production run rate of 22,929 a month, Giga Shanghai could product 275,148 cars a year.
