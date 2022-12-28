Tesla employee on going back to Rolls-Royce: one of the “toughest decisions in my life”

By

A Tesla employee who left Rolls-Royce is returning to the legacy automaker in what he described as one of the toughest decisions of his life. Niklas Lohse left Rolls-Royce after eleven years to work for Tesla. In a LinkedIn post, Lohse described the decision to return to Rolls-Rouse as one of the toughest in his life.

After leaving Rolls-Royce, he worked at Tesla for two years. He began his career at Tesla in January 2021 and started as a Global Supply Manager, Construction. By the end of December 2022, he had worked his way up to Group Manager of Construction Procurement before leaving to go back to Rolls-Royce.

He shared his thoughts about working for Tesla, leaving the company, and his inspiring team at Rolls-Royce. He also called out the German media for its biased coverage of Tesla.

“Recently, I had to make one of the toughest decisions in my life – shall I leave Tesla, this fascinating company that is transitioning automotive towards more sustainability, which I love to work for and where I am part of an exceptional team that is willing to do the impossible. And shall I go back to Rolls-Royce, my by no means less awesome previous employer, to join a project where Rolls-Royce is pioneering electric aviation. It was a brutal decision-making process which took me quite some time, many discussions with my family, friends and (former) colleagues and sleepless nights,” Lohse wrote.

He added that he’s spent almost two months back at Rolls-Royce and that he’s met an “inspiring and passionate team” that is pushing the electrification of the industry. As for the German media coverage of Tesla, he shared what it was really like working there.

“One thing that’s important to mention here because of the very biased media coverage in Germany about Tesla and how it is to work there – this company is great! The last two years were the best and most intense I’ve ever had in my professional life. It was the Tesla lifestyle. Have a look at the current vacancies (especially in Construction Procurement, these folks are the best, I promise!). And don’t be afraid to apply for a job at Tesla. It will be a lifetime experience. And if you’re looking for a job anyway, also check out the vacancies here at Rolls-Royce!”

Tesla, which is a key leader in the automotive industry for electric vehicles and the loudest voice for sustainability, is one of the leading companies to work for. In May, the electric carmaker announced that it received three million job applications in 2021 in its annual Impact Report. And many employees leaving Tesla either are hired on by competitors or often find themselves starting their own companies.

