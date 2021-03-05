Tesla halts forums, launches new in-house social engagement platform

Tesla has officially launched its own form of social media with the “Engage Tesla” platform. The new site, launched earlier today, gives owners and fans the ability to interact with each other while talking about the latest developments and rumors within the community while also updating members with campaigns related to current events. A few of them, for example, allow owners to support those affected by the recent storm disasters in Texas and also updates members of community events taking place near them. With the new platform, Tesla is dropping its Forums.Tesla.com site, making the message board “read-only” beginning March 15th.

“Engage Tesla is a new platform for both Tesla’s public policy team and Tesla Owner’s Clubs,” the automaker wrote in the blog’s introduction section. “Its goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what’s top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop. We hope you’ll join us in getting involved.”

In the past, Tesla owners have used social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to share news and stories related to the EV community. Twitter is the more popular of the two, featuring notorious personalities that have become somewhat of celebrity status within the EV sector of the Twittersphere. For those who thirst for Tesla news specifically, its website features its own Forum where owners and fans could interact. However, a message now says that on March 15th, the “Tesla Forums will become read only. To continue the conversation with the Tesla community visit engage.tesla.com,” promoting Tesla’s new engagement platform for owners.

The Engage Tesla platform appears to be a simple yet sophisticated page that will allow owners to engage in an open discussion regarding anything Tesla-related. At the current time, Tesla is taking suggestions of what additions the company should take, looking for comments from those involved in the community. Some of the first comments appear to be appreciative of the new platform. Others believe it should be subjected to a verification system, where real-world Tesla owners can interact with one another for suggestions or comments regarding their ownership experience.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fielded many requests from owners from his personal Twitter account, the new Engage Tesla platform could give owners the unique opportunity to have more of their concerns or suggestions heard by company employees. Some have already marked down their wishes in the lonely comment section, the only real detail that exists on the engagement platform currently. However, there is surely some expansion to be applied soon. It could occur on March 15th when the original Tesla Forums become a defunct and inferior way to communicate with other owners who do not interact on Twitter or other forms of social media.