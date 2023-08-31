Tesla to hold 10-year anniversary party in Europe this Friday

By

Tesla is celebrating 10 years of Supercharging in Norway and countries in the European Union with a blowout party on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Tesla Europe’s X account recently reminisced about the Supercharging Network’s arrival in the region. It noted that the first 6 Supercharger stations opened in Norway 10 years ago as of August 29, 2023. So it is fitting that Tesla celebrates the Supercharger Network’s 10th anniversary in Europe in Norway.

Tesla’s Supercharging Network has been steadily expanding throughout Europe and the rest of the globe. At first, the charging network caters to Tesla cars only. Now, it is rapidly extending its services to non-Tesla electric vehicles. Most recently, Tesla opened nearly half of its Supercharging Stations in Australia to non-Tesla cars.

Come hang out with us in Lillestrøm 🇳🇴 on Friday 👀 https://t.co/eJBuGbVD4i — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) August 30, 2023

Below is the Tesla’s overview of the party.

“We celebrate this with an anniversary party in Nova Spektrum in Lillestrøm on Friday 1 September. Invite family and friends and take the trip to

Lillestrøm to celebrate with us!

Experience a journey through Tesla’s history, car exhibition, arcade, various activities for children, food service, DJ, and much more.

Everyone is welcome.

We look forward to celebrating with you.

Based on the overview, the event in Nova Spectrum is not one to miss. The party starts at 4 pm and ends at 9 pm.

Nova Spektrum is an international arena for exhibitions, congresses, and events. It is located in Lillestrøm between Oslo Central Station and the Oslo International Airport in Norway.

Unfortunately, Tesla’s party can only accommodate a limited number of people. Nova Spektrum’s largest hall is 10,687 sq.m. and has a capacity of 6,000 people. It is unclear which facility Tesla booked for its party. Anyone who wants to party Tesla-style should register for it via this link.

