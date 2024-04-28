Tesla announces European Cybertruck tour across 24 cities

By

Tesla has announced the next leg of its Cybertruck tour around the world, with the unique electric pickup now set to make its way to 24 different cities in Europe.

On Sunday, Tesla’s Europe and Middle East account shared a teaser video detailing the Cybertruck Euro tour on X, set to hit cities across Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and more. Dubbed the “Cyber Odyssey” in the video, the announcement also follows the company’s recent Cybertruck displays across China, Japan, Thailand, and in Germany at the Tesla Gigafactory outside of Berlin.

You can see the list of cities the Cybertruck tour is expected to hit below, along with the teaser video from Tesla’s Europe and Middle East account on X.

London, England

Manchester, England

Berlin, Germany

Hamburg, Germany

Madrid, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Budapest, Hungary

Venice, Italy

Milan, Italy

Rome, Italy

Warsaw, Poland

Paris, France

Vienna, Austria

Prague, Czech Republic

Lisbon, Portugal

Istanbul, Turkey

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oslo, Norway

Copenhagen, Denmark

Stockholm, Sweden

Euro summer 📐 pic.twitter.com/ApXbn7WqOv — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) April 28, 2024

While it was rumored months ago that Tesla would be bringing the Cybertruck to locations across Europe, this is the first time the company has officially announced those plans, besides the recent Giga Berlin appearance. The news also comes just as Tesla has announced plans to bring the vehicle displays to Australia and New Zealand.

It’s not clear if Tesla ever plans to bring the Cybertruck to most of these markets, especially as regulations for passenger safety standards can vary quite substantially from country to country. For example, CEO Elon Musk has previously stated that getting the Cybertruck to be road-legal in China would be “very difficult.” However, he agreed to send over some Cybertruck “prototypes,” officially kicking off the first display tour.

As another example, Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy has suggested that pedestrian safety standards in most European countries wouldn’t allow for the dramatic protrusions of the Cybertruck.

In addition, Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy a few months ago highlighted the protrusion of the truck’s stainless steel as a potential hindrance to selling the vehicle in Europe. As for why he didn’t expect the vehicle to make it to these markets, he pointed to tighter pedestrian safety regulations and the pickup market being significant on its own in the U.S.

“One, the truck market in the U.S. is huge and two, European regulations call for a 3.2mm external radius on external projections,” Moravy said in an interview with Top Gear. “Unfortunately, it’s impossible to make a 3.2mm radius on a 1.4mm sheet of stainless steel.”

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

