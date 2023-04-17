Tesla one of few automakers retaining U.S. EV incentives after rule change

By

Tesla is one of just a few automakers who will offer models that qualify for federal EV incentives in the U.S. following a new rule implementation.

EV incentives in the United States have been a hot topic in Congress since the Inflation Reduction Act was introduced to the House floor last year. Following the incentive’s introduction, there has been a mixed response, both in the U.S. and globally, as foreign automakers were forced to shift production to North America to qualify. Now, new rules are set to cut eligibility even further.

The upcoming rule’s implementation was first reported by Reuters, pointing out that numerous automakers would be losing eligibility on top models. This includes Rivian’s R1S and R1T, Volvo’s S60 PHEV, BMW’s X5 xDrive45e, Volkswagen’s ID.4 and Audi’s Q5 TFSI eQuattro PHEV, Nissan’s Leaf hatchback, and even the freshly released Genesis GV70 Electrified. The new rules will take effect tomorrow, April 18th.

Other automakers, including Tesla, are retaining the majority of the incentives that they qualified for in Q1 of this year. However, even the incredibly popular Tesla Model 3 Standard Range, the automaker’s cheapest model, will no longer qualify for the full incentive.

According to the Federal government, 90% of EVs and electrified vehicles that qualified for incentives earlier this year will qualify for at least half of the incentives now. Though it should be noted that this is after roughly 70% of EVs and electrified vehicles lost incentives due to North American assembly requirements (implemented in August) and pricing limits (implemented in January).

The new rules removing eligibility from countless vehicles, including those assembled in North America, are “battery sourcing requirements.” Under the guidelines, automakers must meet at least one of two requirements on top of the requirement to assemble the vehicle in North America and keep the vehicle’s price below a segment-specific number.

First, 40% of the value of “critical minerals” within the vehicle’s battery must be sourced from the United States or a country with which it has signed a free trade agreement. By meeting this requirement, automakers are eligible for half of the full EV incentive, $3,750. Second, 50% of the value of battery components must be produced or assembled in North America. By meeting this requirement, automakers can also qualify for the $3,750 incentive, but only by meeting both can an automaker qualify for the full $7,500 incentive.

For those currently looking to buy an EV that qualifies for the tax incentives, the IRS provides a complete list of models and automakers, though this site has been slow to update since its initial publishing.

