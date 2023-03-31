IRS updates IRA EV tax credit guidance, new rules apply April 18

By

The IRS has updated its guidance relating to the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) tax credit that applies to electric vehicles, with new rules coming into effect on April 18.

The IRA’s $7,500 tax credit helps encourage companies to build EVs in the United States, and also incentivizes local sourcing of battery components, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign entities like China to build cells that the vehicles need.

The full credit is $7,500, and half of that is dependent on a vehicle meeting the requirements for battery material sourcing. The other has to do with the region of manufacturing.

To qualify for the materials half of the $7,500 credit, a defined percentage of the critical materials found in a battery pack must be “extracted or processed in the United States, or in any country with which the United States has a free trade agreement in effect, or … recycled in North America is equal to or greater than the applicable percentage.”

The percentages are 40 percent in any pack manufactured before January 1, 2024. While 2024 packs will need 50 percent, 2025 packs at 60 percent, and 2026 packs at 70 percent.

To qualify for the battery component portion, packs will have to have an applicable percentage value of the components that are manufactured or assembled in North America. Packs will be required to have 50 percent of their components locally manufactured before January 1, 2024. For 2024 and 2025, this number will be 60 percent. 2026, 2027, and 2028 will be 70 percent, 80 percent, and 90 percent, respectively.

These rules go into effect on April 18, and the IRS will publish a new list of what models will qualify for specific credits.

Initially, the credits were set to only apply to vehicles delivered on or before March 31.

Tesla recently revised its Rear-Wheel-Drive version of the Model 3’s tax credit terms on its website to show that some of its credit would be reduced as its battery pack is manufactured in China.

