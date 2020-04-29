Tesla owners are falling in love with driving, and they have the miles to prove it

A recent analysis from a UK-based firm has determined that Tesla owners love to drive their vehicles, so much so that they actually rack up the most miles per year among specific car brands. This is a notable observation, and one that bodes well for the personal transportation industry as a whole.

Before the ongoing lockdown in the country, the RAC Foundation conducted an analysis of the Ministry of Transportation’s (MOT) data. According to the data presented, British car owners drive just a little bit over 10,000 miles per year on average during the first three years of vehicle ownership. A closer look into the data shows that this average is partly caused by the annual mileage of diesel and gas drivers.

On their own, diesel drivers an average annual mileage of 12,496 miles annually during the first three years of ownership. This contrasts significantly with the figures from drivers of gasoline-powered cars, which average just 7,490 miles per year. This discrepancy is not that surprising, partly since diesel is usually much cheaper than gasoline, making them ideal for long trips. What is surprising is the data that came out from EV drivers.

Electric vehicle drivers in the UK average 9,435 miles per year, putting them right in the middle of diesel and gasoline drivers. Things get even more interesting when one looks at brand-specific data. Tesla owners, for one, actually rack up an average of 12,459 miles per year during their first three years of ownership. That’s nearly identical to the entire diesel segment’s average, and higher than any other carmaker in the region.

This presents a very compelling case for the widespread adoption of electric cars. In the past, electric vehicles like the Nissan Leaf were bought by consumers as cars that are only used for short distances, on account of their limited range and slow recharge times. This is not the case with Tesla’s electric vehicles, which are long range and are compatible with rapid charging networks. In a way, the RAC Foundation’s analysis showed that Teslas are being bought by consumers as legitimate alternatives to conventional vehicles, and they actually see a lot of use on the road.

These results are a bit ironic, considering that one of the stereotypes given to EVs in the past is that they are not much fun to drive, since they allegedly lack the soul found in high-performance petrol-powered cars. The opposite appears to be true for Teslas, since they seem to be vehicles that their owners simply love to drive. In a way, Tesla drivers seem to have rediscovered a sincere love for driving. They just happened to find it behind the wheel of a battery-powered car.

A lot of this is likely due to the quality and performance of Tesla’s electric cars themselves. Teslas are known for their insane power, with flagship vehicles like the Model S and Model X being able to outrun even supercars in short sprints. The Model 3 and Model Y, both relatively affordable, has been dubbed by reviewers as legitimate canyon carvers thanks to their low center of gravity. Elon Musk has said in the past that Teslas are designed to be the most fun things that people could purchase. If its owners’ average mileage per year is any indication, it appears that Musk’s words ring true.