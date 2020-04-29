Tesla’s pooling deal with Fiat-Chrysler is proving to be a killer combo in Europe

New data from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) shows that the pooling deal between Tesla and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles is proving to be a strong force, as the two companies recently made up for 39% of the total electric vehicles registered in Europe.

According to the ICCT, the FCA-Tesla duo made up for nearly 2 of every five electric vehicles sold in Europe during the first quarter of 2020. The next closest competitor was Volvo, which shared 22% of the market with their electric cars. BMW was third with 14%.

“This is the result of a strong uptake of Tesla battery-electric vehicle sales, with a tenfold increase in deliveries in markets such as the UK, while at the same time sales of the Fiat brand combustion engine vehicles were cut in half compared to the previous month,” an ICCT Fact Sheet said.

⚡️Unprecedented⚡️ EV sales🚗all across European car markets in Q1 2020: 📈Record 10% marketshare in March

🇪🇺Driven by EU car CO2 regulation that kicked in on 1 Jan 2020 See @TheICCT @MockPeter analysis:https://t.co/eYe8UrfngZ pic.twitter.com/fi7Q2FMcbe — Transport & Environment (@transenv) April 29, 2020

Fiat-Chrysler has plans to transition some of its most popular vehicles to electric as emissions standards are proving to be a tough task for the company when it is standing alone. The Fiat 500e will roll out for its first deliveries in Europe in July 2020. Meanwhile, the company also has plans to electrify the Fiat Panda, a car that could launch as soon as 2021.

Furthermore, FCA also expressed intentions to build Plug-In Hybrid variants of the Jeep Compass, Renegade, and Wrangler in a $10.5 billion initiative to transition to a more sustainable transportation lineup. But until then, the automaker’s pooling deal with Tesla would be its trump card to avoid emissions fines in Europe.

Tesla’s presence in Europe is notable. The company’s Model 3, Model S, and Model X are currently all available for purchase in the region. The Model Y will be available for purchase when the first phase of Giga Berlin is finished, and Tesla plans to complete that project in July 2021.

The Model 3, for its part, has made waves in the region’s auto sector. While other manufacturers like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW continue to maintain high sales numbers through their lineup of petrol-powered sedans, the Tesla Model 3 has competed with these companies head-on. Figures from JATO Dynamics suggest that the Model 3 was the third most popular car, regardless of power source, in Europe in December 2019.

The partnership between both Tesla and Fiat-Chrysler goes way past selling vehicles. The collaboration between the two companies will, of course, increase sales figures. However, the ultimate goal was to decrease the amount of CO2 emissions into the Earth’s atmosphere, which is an issue that Fiat-Chrysler would have struggled with on its own. However, Tesla has helped FCA come within just three points of its emissions goal of 95g of CO2 per kilometer.