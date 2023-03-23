Tesla offers Extended Service Agreement to select S3XY models

By

Tesla is offering an Extended Service Agreement (ESA) to select S3XY models. The agreement extends specific coverage by up to 2 years or 25,000 miles.

The following vehicles are eligible for the Extended Service Agreement.

Model S vehicles produced between 2012 and 2020

Model X vehicles produced between 2015 and 2020

Model 3 vehicles

Model Y vehicles

Tesla S3XY owners can only purchase the ESA before their Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty expires. Tesla owners with eligible vehicles can purchase the Extended Service Agreement through the Tesla App or at a Service Center.

The ESA covers the repair and replacement of parts needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship. It only covers parts manufactured or supplied by Tesla during the coverage period. However, Tesla’s lithium-ion battery and drive units are not subject to ESA coverage since they have a separate warranty.

The Extended Service Agreement coverage begins a day after a Tesla owner’s Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty expires. Tesla clarified that the ESA is not a Maintenance Plan. In addition, the ESA does not extend everything in the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty. Listed below are some items that the ESA does not cover.

Consumable and maintenance parts, lke filters, liquids, batteries, brake pads.

Suspension alignment

Appearance Care

Shock absorbers

Upholstery wear and tear

Wheels/tires.

For more information, click here.

