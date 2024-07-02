By

Tesla has officially extended the deadline for its recently launched transfers of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, now giving car buyers an additional month to claim the special offer.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Tesla’s North America account wrote that the automaker would be extending the deadline for FSD transfers to the end of September after the promotion was initially set to end on August 31.

The FSD promo lets buyers of a new Tesla vehicle transfer their already-owned FSD software to a newly purchased car for free when taking delivery before the deadline.

Extending to all orders delivered before 9/30 https://t.co/olSN03qgvV — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) July 2, 2024

Buyers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase FSD in one of two ways: as a monthly subscription for $99 USD (or CAD $99 in Canada), or as a one-time purchase for $8,000 USD (or CAD $11,000 Canada).

The update comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to allow FSD transfers for “one more quarter” during the company’s recent shareholder’s meeting, after it was requested by one audience member.

Although the promotion was originally supposed to be granted as a “one-time amnesty” last year, the company has since launched the ability to transfer FSD to newly purchased vehicles a few separate times.

Tesla has been on an all-out offensive with FSD over the past few months, not only dropping the subscription and purchase prices of the software, but also debuting one-month free trials for new vehicle buyers and requiring employees to offer test drives.

It also comes ahead of Tesla’s plans to unveil an FSD-based robotaxi platform next month, for which the company has already teased a mobile application for a ride-hailing service.

Tesla has also been readying FSD to launch in China, and potentially other markets, with some vehicles in the world’s largest auto market already being tested while utilizing the software.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla extends free FSD transfer deadline by one month