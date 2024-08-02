Tesla files lawsuit against well-loved accessory maker over safety concerns

By

Tesla has filed a lawsuit against EVject, an aftermarket safety escape connector maker that’s received wide acclaim and appreciation from the electric vehicle community. In its complaint, Tesla claimed that the escape connector poses a high safety risk, and it has harmed Tesla’s brand.

Tesla operates the most expansive electric vehicle charging network in North America. Such a wide coverage means that some of these Supercharger sites are built in isolated places that may not necessarily be the safest at night. As per EVject, drivers could find themselves at risk during emergencies because Teslas cannot be driven away without the Supercharger plug being disconnected.

So glad to give you a new option to get away!



"My shadiest SC was in Shreveport, LA. I was the only one charging in the back of an abandoned mall parking lot with what seemed to be a drug deal going on about 100' away." from @sperlarky2116 on YT



Thanks @ItsKimJava



for all… pic.twitter.com/DlehkiRqOr — EVject (@EVjectOfficial) July 27, 2024

As per the product’s official website, the EVject device allows drivers to disconnect and drive away from a Supercharger without leaving their cabin. The connector’s breakaway feature also helps keep a Tesla’s charge port and the Supercharger plug from getting damaged during a getaway. EVject has thus become widely appreciated by EV owners, especially women and young drivers, some of whom have noted that some late night Supercharging sessions have made them feel unsafe.

Tesla, however, argued in its lawsuit that EVject is falsely marketing its product as safe, but the product’s lack of overtemperature protection creates a safety risk. As per Tesla’s lawsuit, which was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California:

“In the event of an over-temperature condition in the Connector, the lack of overtemperature protection creates a safety risk. Testing of high-current simulated charging through the Connector, utilized in conjunction with a Tesla Supercharger cable and Tesla EV charge port, demonstrated that surface temperatures of the Connector may reach as high as 100C, after 30 minutes of charging at 420 ADC.

“During an over-temperature event, a user of the Connector may be burned during (or following) charging by touching or grabbing the Connector. Additionally, the high temperature present in the Connector poses a risk of fire and ignition of other combustible materials in the charger cable, the vehicle connected to the Connector, and the Supercharger infrastructure,” Tesla noted.

We’ve already been working with several police departments and have already provided them EVject units for their EVs. — EVject (@EVjectOfficial) July 30, 2024

Tesla’s lawsuit against EVject has been received with polarizing reactions from the electric vehicle community. Some who support the EV maker’s legal action have noted on social media that EVject’s product pitch creates fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Supporters of the aftermarket escape connector, however, have argued that instead of suing EVject, Tesla should instead work with the aftermarket accessory maker to make sure that its product is safe.

Tesla, after all, has made a reputation for being an automaker that puts safety above all else. It would then be quite out of character for Tesla to throw down a product that helps protect drivers–especially one that does not have an alternative from the official Tesla Shop.

