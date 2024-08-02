SpaceX aces latest Starlink satellite launch on Falcon 9 rocket

By

SpaceX aced its latest Starlink satellite launch, as it sent a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Station last night.

The launch last night sent 23 additional Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, as the Starlink 10-6 mission made its way to space from Florida last night at 1:01 a.m. EDT. The Falcon 9 rocket with tail number B1078 was launched for the 12th time for this mission.

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/RZZkinEjjz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 2, 2024

Just over eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first stage landed on the ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ droneship. The landing was the 78th for this particular droneship, but the 333rd booster landing overall, SpaceflightNow reported.

Falcon 9 lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/Y94VJh9FKr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 2, 2024

More than 6,800 Starlink satellites are in low Earth orbit now, bringing high-speed internet to people all across the globe.

SpaceX Starlink has been expanding its availability through partnerships and other deals, most recently with Comcast Business in what was a major breakthrough. Comcast Business said it would use Starlink to “uniquely enhance our extensive managed connectivity portfolio with advanced satellite capabilities to better serve our enterprise customers.”

However, Starlink has also made its way to numerous airlines and cruise lines, as businesses are relying on the service to provide more stable internet for customers.

SpaceX’s next flight is scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, as a Falcon 9 rocket will send Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo freighter to the International Space Station (ISS).

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

SpaceX aces latest Starlink satellite launch on Falcon 9 rocket