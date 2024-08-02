Tesla promotes 1.99% APR financing offer for Model 3 and Model Y in US

By

Tesla has started promoting a 1.99% APR financing offer for the Model 3 and Model Y in the United States. The incentive seems designed to encourage potential buyers to take delivery of a new Tesla by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Tesla announced the promotion on its official Tesla North America account on social media platform X. As could be seen in the Model 3’s order page, the 1.99% APR financing offer is available for the Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), Model 3 Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD), and the Model 3 Performance. The offer is not available on the base Model 3 RWD, which is financed with a 5.99% APR.

For the Model Y, the 1.99% APR financing offer is available across the all-electric crossover’s full lineup — the Model Y Long Range RWD, Model Y Long Range AWD, and the Model Y Performance.

For both the qualified Model 3 variants and the Model Y, the 1.99% APR offer is applicable for financing plans of up to 72 months. A look at the order pages for the Model 3 and Model Y shows that customers would get an 3.99% APR if they opt for Tesla’s longest financing option of 84 months.

It should be noted that the 1.99% APR offer for the Model Y is valid for orders that are placed that are placed from July 18 to August 31, 2024. For Model 3 customers, the 1.99% APR financing offer is valid for orders placed from August 1-31, 2024. Customers must also take delivery of their Model 3 or Model Y by September 30, 2024 to qualify for the promotion.

Tesla watchers have observed that the electric vehicle maker seems to be running several promotions to encourage sales this quarter. These include free Supercharging for Model S, 3, X, and Y orders, free FSD transfer, free paint options for the Model 3 Performance, and free seating layout for the Model X AWD, among others.

Elon Musk has previously noted that Tesla could beat its 2023 sales record this year. Tesla delivered 1,808,561 vehicles worldwide last year, and as of the end of the second quarter, the company had delivered 830,776 vehicles globally. For Tesla to exceed FY 2023’s global sales, the company would have to deliver about 978,000 vehicles between Q3 and Q4 2024.

