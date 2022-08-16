Tesla FSD Beta update 10.69 still scheduled for August 20 release

By

Elon Musk reaffirmed that Tesla FSD Beta update 10.69 is still scheduled to roll out this Saturday, August 20.

Musk highlighted–once again–that the Tesla Autopilot/AI team is doing amazing work. He teased that 10.69—otherwise known as 10.13—would be worth its name and probably worth the wait.

Yes. Tesla Autopilot/AI team is doing amazing work! 10.69 will be worth its name. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2022

During the 2022 Shareholders Roundup. Elon Musk shared that 10.13 would introduce significant architectural improvements to FSD Beta.

“10.13 we’ve been working on for a while and—Actually, what sort of happened is we’ve made some pretty significant architectural improvements so it’s really gonna be more than 10.12 to 10.13 release. It might—I don’t want to speak too soon—it might qualify for 10.69.” Musk said.

Tesla’s FSD Beta program has grown significantly in recent years. Currently, it has 100,000+ testers. In his opening remarks during the Q2 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk revealed that the FSD Beta fleet has already driven over 35 million miles. For perspective, Waymo—which sprouted from Google’s self-driving company—traveled 20 million miles as of 2021.

Tesla collected most of its 35 million real-world miles after September 2021, when the company started expanding its pool of testers.

Elon Musk is confident that Tesla will solve full self-driving by the end of the year. Tesla FSD has made significant advancements since the first time Musk predicted Tesla would solve full self-driving. Update 10.69 might be a big step closer to making Musk’s forecast come true—this time.

