Tesla officially expands FSD Beta test field while revoking access to the irresponsible

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave an update on the company’s Full Self-Driving Beta on Friday night, revealing that the automaker expanded the test field to 2,000 users. Additionally, Musk indicated that some FSD Beta users were removed from the program for not paying attention to the road in a sufficient manner while utilizing the semi-autonomous driving feature.

Earlier this month, Musk stated that the FSD Beta testing group would be doubling in size to roughly 2,000 people. This has evidently happened, as Musk said in a Tweet last night that access was granted to additional Tesla owners who will now be able to use the driving features in the United States. As of right now, the FSD Beta is only available in the U.S. due to regulatory restrictions, and Tesla isn’t willing to release it in Canada or Europe until it has traffic rules narrowed down and perfected in each region.

Additionally, Musk said that Tesla revoked FSD Beta privileges to those who didn’t pay enough attention to driving scenarios. While the FSD Beta is the most robust self-driving feature in the automotive sector, it still requires drivers to maintain their concentration as if they were driving in case of an emergency.

FSD Beta has now been expanded to ~2000 owners & we’ve also revoked beta where drivers did not pay sufficient attention to the road. No accidents to date. Next significant release will be in April. Going with pure vision — not even using radar. This is the way to real-world AI. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2021

The FSD Beta has not caused any accidents to date, an extremely impressive statistic considering it is the first rollout of its self-driving software. It is getting better, too. Musk says a new significant release will come in April, and Tesla has continued to improve upon the FSD Beta with a frequent rollout of software updates.

Recently, Musk said that one way the company would be improving the FSD Beta would be by upgrading all Neural Networks to surround video and use subnets on focal areas, among many other changes that are expected to improve the FSD Beta’s functionality.

Later this year, Tesla could roll out a fully autonomous vehicle, as Musk said in late 2020 that he is “extremely confident of achieving full autonomy and releasing it to the Tesla customer base” in 2021. However, it still remains unclear when the company will open availability in international markets.