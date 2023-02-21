First images of Tesla FSD Beta V11.3 in action hint at updated visualizations

By

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta V11.3 has started rolling out to the company’s employee testers. Based on the first images and videos shared of the advanced driver-assist system in action, FSD Beta V11.3 visualizations have received an update.

The wait has been long for V11.3, with CEO Elon Musk previously stating that the update would present a number of key improvements to FSD. A look at the FSD Beta V11.3 release notes outlined a number of these improvements, such as the adoption of a unified stack for both highway and inner city street driving.

Other adjustments to FSD’s behavior allow the system to behave more like a safe human driver. These include improved handling through high speed and high curvature scenarios, as well as refinements to Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). Reporting incidents while using FSD Beta was also made simpler through voice drive-notes.

Here is the new tentacle. I guess we can't call it a tentacle anymore lol. I've also edited it to show what it looks like when and where the car is coming to a stop (I drew the red line) https://t.co/ror3nPOuYY pic.twitter.com/jX63rSA55F — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) February 20, 2023

With the update now rolling out to the company’s employee testers, the first images and videos of FSD Beta V11.3 in action have been shared online. Based on an image shared by @clteaa on Twitter, the typical red road edges are colored gray now, and the blue “tentacle” showing the path of the vehicle has been changed to the width of the car. The dotted lines between lanes now appear less defined as well.

Tesla FSD Beta tester @Winnersechelon shared one of the first clips of FSD Beta V11.3 in action. The video was taken at an intersection, and it showed the smooth visuals of FSD Beta V11.3 as it detected the vehicle’s surroundings and the movements of other cars and pedestrians. The wider blue “tentacle” also appears slightly transparent in the recently shared video. Overall, Tesla seems to have put some effort into making FSD Beta V11.3 visualizations look more refined than its previous iterations.

#FSDBETA 11.3 including one disengagement and follow on message requesting audio description. Also, keep an eye on new visualizations before stopping at a red light and while viewing crosswalk. pic.twitter.com/OMbap1rHFn — TeslaBull (@Winnersechelon) February 21, 2023

