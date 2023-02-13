Tesla FSD Beta V.11.3 release scheduled this week

By

Tesla plans to release Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 11.3 to a few testers by the end of the week. Elon Musk provided more FSD Beta release details.

Tesla will most likely release FSD Beta V.11.3 to testers slowly. A select number of FSD Beta testers might get it this week, allowing Tesla to quickly fix any issues with version 11.3 before releasing it to everyone in the testing program. Elon Musk shared that Tesla might release V.11.3.2 before FSD’s single stack wide release in North America.

v11.3 (single stack) goes to limited beta this week. Probably 11.3.2 before wide release in North America. Then we adapt for EU roads & submit to regulators. 90% of what we’ve done so far for NA applies WW. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Tesla released Version 11 in late 2022. Tesla V11 release notes revealed it was Tesla’s long-awaited single stack rollout, which means that it is using only one software stack for highways and inner-city streets.

Given the intense scrutiny and criticisms about Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD suite, the company has to be extremely clear and concise with its advanced driver assistance software releases. Last year, Tesla pushed through with the wide release of Full Self-Driving Beta, giving owners access to the testing program with a simple press of a button on their infotainment system.

“Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option. Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!” Elon Musk announced on Twitter in November 2022.

In its Q4 and Full year 2022 Shareholder Deck, Tesla revealed that its FSD Beta tester pool has ballooned to approximately 400,000 drivers compared to 160,000 users in September 2022. The pool includes customers from the United States and Canada.

Tesla plans to launch FSD Beta in Europe, too, but must follow the EU’s regulations. Musk noted that 90% of FSD’s current structure in Norther America can be applied to roads world wide. Even so, Tesla Full Self-Driving suite has a steep climb ahead to get approval in different parts of the world. Since autonomous driving software is relatively new in the auto industry, regulatory agencies and governments are still grappling with how to regulate them and how to implement its rules.

Are you an FSD Beta tester? I’d like to hear your thoughts on V.11 and the upcoming update V.11.3. Contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

