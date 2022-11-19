Tesla FSD Beta V11 full release notes now publicly shared

By

On the 11th of November, at 11:11 p.m. PST, Tesla started the initial rollout of FSD Beta V11. The update was extremely exciting, in no small part due to the fact that it represented the first iteration of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta that utilizes a single stack.

Tesla, however, has been very cautious with the rollout of FSD Beta V11. Days passed, and numerous FSD Beta testers were yet to receive the highly-anticipated update. Elon Musk later noted that a wider release of V11 should happen before Thanksgiving.

Details of the changes present in FSD Beta V11 are scarce, especially since only partial release notes of the update were shared online. That is, at least, until now. Thanks to the efforts of longtime FSD Beta testers such as @WholeMarsBlog, the full release notes of Tesla’s V11 update are now publicly available.

Following are the full release notes of Tesla’s FSD Beta V11.

FSD Beta V11 Release Notes

-Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.

– Improved Occupancy Network’s recall for close by obstacles and precision in severe weather conditions with 4x increase in transformer spatial resolution, 20% increase in image featurizer capacity, improved side camera calibration, and 260k more video training clips (real-world and simulation).

– Improved merging behavior by leveraging lane geometry and lane bounds, association with coarse map information and better gap selection algorithms, allowing for a smoother and safer experience.

– Added highway behavior to offset away from blocked lanes and generic obstacles like road debris while also adding a smooth hand- off between in-lane offsetting and lane changing.

– Improved speed-based lane change decisions to better avoid slowing down traffic in fast lanes, and interfere less with navigation.

– Reduced sensitivity for speed-based lane changes in CHILL mode.

– Improved lane changes to allow higher jerk maneuvers if required to stay on-route or to move away from lane blockages.

– Improved smoothness at highway lane splits by being less strict about centering between lane lines and allowing lower jerk maneuvers, where safe to do so.

– Reduced latency of trajectory optimization by 20% on average, without sacrificing behavior, by leveraging numerical tricks for more efficient computations.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Additional release notes for V11.0 (2022.40.5) are now publicly available. https://t.co/8x8zQi7jBm — Teslascope (@teslascope) November 19, 2022

For now, video demonstrations of FSD Beta V11’s capabilities are yet to populate video sharing sites such as YouTube. With the update poised for a wider release in the coming weeks, however, it’s only a matter of time before stress tests and demonstrations of FSD Beta V11 in action are shared online.

