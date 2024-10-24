Tesla FSD celebrates its fourth year anniversary

By

Tesla’s FSD program just celebrated its fourth year anniversary. Since 2020, FSD has grown from a pretty capable advanced driver-assist system to something that could soon rival the most prolific autonomous robotaxi services in the market today.

When the FSD Beta program launched in October 2020, it was limited only to a select group of Tesla owners who were members of the company’s early access program. This initial group greatly helped Tesla gather pertinent real-world data to train FSD.

The FSD program is no longer called FSD Beta. Today, the system is listed as FSD (Supervised), which seems to be just a step away from being a fully autonomous driving system. Elon Musk hinted at much, calling the next iteration of Full Self-Driving as “Unsupervised FSD.”

Tesla’s Q3 2024 Update Letter revealed that the company’s FSD users have broken the 2 billion cumulative mile barrier. From this 2 billion cumulative miles, about half seems to have been made in FSD V12. This suggests that Tesla’s FSD users are not just growing–they are also using the system more frequently.

During the third quarter earnings call, Elon Musk noted that FSD’s next iteration, V13, would present a notable improvement to the advanced driver-assist system’s capabilities.

“(FSD) Version 13 of FSD is going out soon. We expect to see roughly a five- or sixfold improvement in miles between interventions compared to 12.5. And actually, looking at the year as whole, the improvement in miles interventions, we think will be at least three orders of magnitude. So, that’s a very dramatic improvement in the course of the year, and we expect that trend to continue next year.

“So, the current total expectation, internal expectation for the Tesla FSD having longer miles between versions than human is the second quarter of next year, which means it may end up being in the third quarter, but it’s next — it seems extremely likely to be next year,” Musk noted.

