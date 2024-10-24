By

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra preorders are now open in China. Through Xiaomi’s website, customers may seed their preferred dealership for the SU7 Ultra.

Goldman Sachs expects the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra to start around $112,500. The tech giant is expected to officially launch the SU7 Ultra on October 29, along with its 15 series smartphones.

In July 2024, Xiaomi unveiled the SU7 Ultra high-performance prototype. According to the Chinese company’s founder, Lei Jun, the SU7 Ultra is designed to compete on Germany’s Nürburgring race track.

The SU7 Ultra is a modified upgrade variant with an expected top speed of around 217.48 mph with 1,548 horsepower. It will likely accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 1.9 seconds.

Xiaomi’s high-performance EV will use CATL’s Qilin fast-charging battery. The SU7 Ultra can fully charge in under 12 minutes.

The Xiaomi SU7 has been a success in the Chinese auto market. It has also gained some recognition abroad. Most recently, Ford CEO Jim Farley admitted he loves driving the SU7. Farley had a Xiaomi SU7 flown over from Shanghai to Chicago and revealed he had been driving it for six months.

