New Tesla Model Y seems to be gaining momentum in China
Local reports have suggested that the new Model Y is seeing strong interest among car buyers in the country.
Tesla China seems to be accelerating its new Model Y ramp.
New Model Y Transition
New vehicle registrations for the Model Y, Tesla China’s strongest seller, have been quite low in the first two months of 2025. This was largely due to Tesla China transitioning Gigafactory Shanghai for the production of the new Model Y. Amidst these efforts, Tesla China evidently focused on clearing its inventory of Model Y classic units.
That is, at least, until late February, when the first deliveries of the new Model Y were held across China. Since then, new Model Y registrations seem to be rising, with recent estimates suggesting that Tesla China saw 8,700 registrations in the week ending March 9, a notable increase from the 6,700 from the previous week, as noted in a Sina Finance report.
Strong Interest
Other local reports have suggested that the new Model Y has been seeing strong interest among car buyers in the country. As per 36kr, in a report earlier this month, Tesla staff have hinted that they received about 200,000 orders for the revamped all-electric crossover since it was announced domestically in January.
If such estimates prove accurate, it could suggest that the new Model Y may reach impressive sales figures in China’s domestic market this March, and perhaps in the coming quarters.
Tesla China’s 2025 Sales So Far
Figures from the CPCA have shown that Tesla China sold 30,688 vehicles wholesale in February 2025, a 51.47% decline from January’s 63,238 and a 49.16% slide from the 60,365 vehicles that were sold wholesale in February 2024. Combined January-February 2025 sales for Tesla China currently stand at 93,926 units wholesale, as per a CNEV Post report.
SpaceX paves the way for Starlink India launch with new deals
SpaceX has inked deals with India’s top carriers to bring Starlink internet to the country. But there’s one hurdle left—government approval!
SpaceX paved the way for Starlink India’s entry into the market by inking two deals with the nation’s top wireless carriers.
Bharti Airtel was the first to announce an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to customers in India.
“This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India. It enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses,” noted Bharti Airtel in its press release.
A day after Bharti Airtel’s announcement, Jio Platforms released a similar statement, revealing its tie-up with SpaceX to offer Starlink services to its customers. Jio Platforms will sell Starlink equipment at its retail locations and provide installation services.
“This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses,” said noted Jio Platforms in its announcement.
Despite SpaceX’s deals with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms, Starlink services are still awaiting approval to operate in India.
In November 2024, India’s Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, noted that Starlink still has to undergo the approval process and “check all the boxes.” Starlink has one obstacle left to get the green light: it must fully comply with the Indian government’s security regulations, especially those related to data storage.
Texas awards SpaceX $17.3M grant to expand Bastrop tech hub
The grant will be used to to expand SpaceX’s Bastrop complex, which produces Starlink terminals.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that SpaceX has received a $17.3 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund. The grant will be used to expand SpaceX’s Bastrop complex.
SpaceX’s Bastrop complex is headlined by its Starlink factory, which is currently capable of producing 15,000 dishes per day, as per a video published by the private space company on social media platform X.
The Grant
The investment is expected to develop SpaceX’s semiconductor research and development (R&D) and advanced packaging facility in Bastrop. The expansion is expected to create over 400 jobs and over $280 million in capital investment, as per a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor.
Bastrop’s Planned Expansion
SpaceX plans to grow its Bastrop site by one million square feet over the next three years, focusing on Starlink kit production, including advanced silicon components. The proposed project includes printed circuit boards (PCBs), a semiconductor failure analysis lab, and advanced packaging for panel level packaging (PLP). Once complete, SpaceX’s Bastrop facility will stand as the largest PCB and PLP facility in North America.
What They Are Saying
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell shared her appreciation for Texas’ support, saying, “Incredible innovation and high-tech manufacturing is happening in Texas as a direct result of Governor Abbott’s leadership and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund initiative. We love Texas. SpaceX is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into our Bastrop facility. This grant will help continue to expand Bastrop’s manufacturing for Starlink to help connect even more people across the state and around the world with high-speed, low-latency internet.”
Texas Governor Abbott also shared his thoughts on the matter: “Texas connects the nation and the world with the most advanced technologies manufactured right here in our great state. I congratulate SpaceX on their more than $280 million investment in this Texas-sized expansion of their semiconductor R&D and advanced packaging facility in Bastrop, which will be the largest of its kind in North America.
“Working together with innovative industry leaders like SpaceX, Texas will continue to rank No. 1 for semiconductor research and high-tech manufacturing and secure critical domestic supply chains as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before,” he said.
Tesla stock surges on Wednesday, but there’s still more room to go
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged over 7 percent on Wednesday, canceling out some of the losses it has felt this week.
It has been a less-than-ideal start for Tesla in 2025, as the company has wiped out all of its gains felt from the victorious election campaign of President Donald Trump. The stock is down 34 percent so far this year.
The losses have mostly been felt due to reports of decreased demand due to pushback against CEO Elon Musk and his support of President Trump, as well as investor concern over the CEO’s personal use of time between the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Tesla itself.
In a note this week from Wedbush, analyst Dan Ives wrote:
“Musk needs to step up as Tesla CEO at this critical juncture. In a nutshell, the word ‘balance’ has been missing with Elon Musk and his ability to run Tesla as CEO….while instead focusing all of his energy and time driving his DOGE initiative within the Trump Administration. Since Trump’s White House 2nd term kicked off in January, we have seen Musk and Trump connected at the hip with Musk essentially living at the White House and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. There has been little to no sign of Musk at any Tesla factory or manufacturing facility the last two months and perception has become reality for Tesla shares. Trump getting elected President was a huge moment for Musk and Tesla in our view as this will create the fast track for an autonomous federal roadmap…however the DOGE efforts have now intertwined Tesla into this brewing political firestorm.”
Wednesday’s slight bump for Tesla shares is likely related to the support the company received from President Trump yesterday, who purchased a Model S sedan at the White House and pledged to pay for it with a check.
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
The move was one that signaled a buying spree from high-profile Republicans, including Sean Hannity, among others, who announced their support for Musk and Tesla:
As promised yesterday, I Just ordered my new self driving Tesla! Over 1000HP, 0-60 in 2.0 seconds!
Details on how to win the Tesla of your Choice soon on https://t.co/9hkyEX1UVi! pic.twitter.com/PSCCtUsXK2
— Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 11, 2025
Tesla shares closed at $248.09 on Wednesday, up 7.59%.
