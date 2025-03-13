New Tesla Model Y seems to be gaining momentum in China

Tesla China seems to be accelerating its new Model Y ramp.

New Model Y Transition

New vehicle registrations for the Model Y, Tesla China’s strongest seller, have been quite low in the first two months of 2025. This was largely due to Tesla China transitioning Gigafactory Shanghai for the production of the new Model Y. Amidst these efforts, Tesla China evidently focused on clearing its inventory of Model Y classic units.

That is, at least, until late February, when the first deliveries of the new Model Y were held across China. Since then, new Model Y registrations seem to be rising, with recent estimates suggesting that Tesla China saw 8,700 registrations in the week ending March 9, a notable increase from the 6,700 from the previous week, as noted in a Sina Finance report. $TSLA

Tesla China sold 8,700 Model Ys last week, up from 6,700 two weeks ago.



(To record the delivery of New Model Y to China, I created a new data table.) pic.twitter.com/VWWEyckp8t— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) March 11, 2025

Strong Interest

Other local reports have suggested that the new Model Y has been seeing strong interest among car buyers in the country. As per 36kr, in a report earlier this month, Tesla staff have hinted that they received about 200,000 orders for the revamped all-electric crossover since it was announced domestically in January.

If such estimates prove accurate, it could suggest that the new Model Y may reach impressive sales figures in China’s domestic market this March, and perhaps in the coming quarters.

Advertisement

Tesla China’s 2025 Sales So Far

Figures from the CPCA have shown that Tesla China sold 30,688 vehicles wholesale in February 2025, a 51.47% decline from January’s 63,238 and a 49.16% slide from the 60,365 vehicles that were sold wholesale in February 2024. Combined January-February 2025 sales for Tesla China currently stand at 93,926 units wholesale, as per a CNEV Post report.