Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12.1 to over 15,000 vehicles

By

Tesla has officially started rolling out its highly anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta version 12 to a wider audience, after the system first began going out to a limited number of employees last month.

Software update tracker Teslascope confirmed on Wednesday that FSD beta v12.1 has begun rolling out to an initial wave of cars, which includes over 15,000 personally-owned Tesla employee vehicles. The new version has been widely anticipated throughout this year, as it’s expected to offer a vast improvement over past versions with its shift to neural network-based operations for city driving.

We can confirm that Full Self-Driving (Beta) V12.1 has now rolled out to Wave1, which including 15,000+ personally-owned @Tesla employee vehicles. It’s happening. 🎉 — Teslascope (@teslascope) December 27, 2023

The news has many wondering if the software version will be deployed beyond employees in the near future, with some predicting that Tesla could offer FSD beta v12 to the public as soon as mid-January.

Just last week, Teslascope shared a screenshot from Tesla employees depicting the release notes for FSD beta v12.1. The release notes appear to show just a single paragraph detailing the change, which Teslascope expects will be added to before its public release to non-employees.

The account has also noted that those involved in the first wave of the rollout could include between 16,500 and 20,000 vehicles total, and that all of those in the initial wave are subject to strict non-disclosure agreements at the risk of termination or removal from the FSD beta program.

FSD beta v12 transitions the autosteer on city streets system to a single stack end-to-end neural network that is trained on millions of video clips, eliminating the need for over 300,000 lines of human-written C++ code.

CEO Elon Musk demonstrated an early build of FSD v12 in a live stream in August, and he confirmed late last month that the version was already rolling out to some employees. Musk has also said that the FSD v12 would lose the “beta” distinction, though it’s not yet clear if this will be the case or not, and the screenshot shared by Teslascope still includes the word.

Earlier this month, Tesla’s artificial intelligence (AI) account on X also shared a recruitment call to encourage people to apply to work on the FSD beta, noting that the company is making “next-generation autonomy” on a single foundation video network that drives the car, using fleet data from one of the world’s largest training clusters.

RELATED:

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla rolls out FSD beta v12.1 to over 15,000 vehicles