Fisker Ocean Sport kicks off deliveries in the UK

Electric vehicle startup Fisker has announced its newest milestone. As per a press release, the company recently held its first customer delivery of the Fisker Ocean Sport at Fisker Lounge London, which is located in the Westfield Mall.

Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker shared his excitement about the Ocean Sport’s first delivery, stating that the all-electric crossover provides consumers with an affordable and legitimately good electric car.

“We are thrilled to deliver the Fisker Ocean Sport to its first customer this year. We are offering an outstanding, affordable vehicle that showcases the design, innovation, and sustainability that are Fisker’s core brand values. The Ocean Sport brings the excitement of electric driving to customers while also making it accessible and versatile,” Fisker said in a press release.

As can be seen in images from the delivery event, the Fisker Ocean Sport that was handed over to a customer features a Night Drive exterior and Black Abyss interior. The Ocean Sport also comes with a 275-hp single-motor, front-wheel-drive powertrain and Touring Range battery, which delivers up to 288 miles (WLTP) or 231 miles (EPA) of range.

The Ocean Sport also features a number of amenities inside, such as a 17.1-inch touchscreen and digital rearview mirror. Safety features include automatic emergency braking and a Fisker Intelligent Pilot driver assistance system, which features the world’s first consumer digital radar. A panoramic glass roof and power liftgate add convenience.

The Fisker Ocean Sport features two modes: Fun Mode for spirited driving and Earth Mode for maximum efficiency. This should allow drivers of the vehicle to have some quality time behind the wheel of their new all-electric crossover.

The Fisker Ocean is a crossover SUV, which also means that it is competing in a market that is already populated with popular electric cars like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. But while Fisker is less well-known in the EV sphere than Tesla and Ford, the Ocean does start at an estimated $38,000, which makes it quite affordable.

