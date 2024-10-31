Tesla FSD V13 updated release date shared by AI team

By

The Tesla AI team has provided an update to its ongoing projects, including the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) V13. Based on the team’s post, it appears that a good number of Tesla customers will be able to experience FSD V13 by this coming Thanksgiving.

Back in early September, the Tesla AI team published a number of ambitious targets, including the release of FSD for the Cybertruck by the end of the month. The team also noted that it would aim to release Unpark, Park, and Reverse in FSD, as well as FSD V13 within October 2024. The Tesla AI team completed all its self-imposed goals for September, though based on the team’s recent post on X, it appears that V13 is coming later.

As noted by the team, Tesla actually completed a number of milestones in October, such as the shipping of end-to-end highway FSD to about 50,000 customers with v12.5.6.1. Updates to the Cybertruck’s FSD have also been released. Lastly, Tesla also held a successful unveiling of its robotaxi, the Cybercab, at the We, Robot event.

As per the Tesla AI team, FSD V13.0 is expected to be released to internal customers by the end of this week. Granted, this is slightly later than expected, but considering that V13’s improvements are expected to be quite substantial, the longer wait time will likely be worth it.

As October comes to a close, here's an update on the releases



What we completed:

– End-to-end on highway has shipped to ~50k customers with v12.5.6.1

– Cybertruck build that improves responsiveness

– Successful We, Robot event with 50 autonomous Teslas safely transporting over… https://t.co/2xKiAjrk5R — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) October 31, 2024

Following is what is coming next, as per the Tesla AI team.

Full rollout of end-to-end highway driving to all AI4 users, targeted for early next week, including enhancements in stop smoothness, less annoying bad weather notifications, and other safety improvements

Improved v12.5.x models for AI3 city driving

Actually Smart Summon release to Europe, China and other regions of the world

v13 is a package of following major technology upgrades:

36 Hz, full-resolution AI4 video inputs

Native AI4 inputs and neural network architectures

3x model size scaling

3x model context length scaling

4.2x data scaling

5x training compute scaling (enabled by the Cortex training cluster)

Much improved reward predictions for collision avoidance, following traffic controls, navigation, etc.

Efficient representation of maps and navigation inputs

Audio inputs for better handling of emergency vehicles

Redesigned controller for smoother, more accurate tracking

Integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities

Support for destination options including pulling over, parking in a spot, driveway, or garage

Improved camera cleaning and handling of camera occlusions

We have integrated several of these improvements and are already seeing a 4x increase in miles between necessary interventions compared to v12.5.4.

This lays the foundation for the v13 series, and we are targeting to ship v13.0 to internal customers by the end of this week.

Most of the remaining items are independently validated and will be integrated over November in a series of point releases.

We are targeting a wide release with v13.3 with most of the above improvements for AI4 vehicles around Thanksgiving!

