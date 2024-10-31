Tesla launches Powertrain Endurance for Track Mode V3

By

Tesla’s software update 2024.38.4 saw the electric vehicle maker launching a new feature to further improve Track Mode V3. As per reports from the electric vehicle community, Track Mode V3 has now been improved with Powertrain Endurance, a novel function that is expected to enable vehicles to achieve optimum performance over longer periods of time.

Track Mode’s first iteration was launched way back in 2018, and it proved that Teslas are also pretty capable on the track. Despite the sophisticated nature of Track Mode, however, Teslas are battery electric cars, so they still tend to throttle their performance when temperatures rise due to spirited driving.

It was then no surprise that Tesla has done what it can to further refine Track Mode to be more capable over the years. As per screenshots shared by the EV community on social media, Powertrain Endurance allows owners to select options to tune their vehicle’s track driving performance. This way, drivers could optimize their car depending on their track sessions.

As noted in a report from Tesla software tracker Not a Tesla App, Powertrain Endurance comes with three options: Standard, Increased, and Maximum. Under the Standard setting, vehicles prioritize peak output, though thermal limits are hit quickly. The Increased setting balances peak output over multiple laps, and the Maximum setting lowers peak output for extended track sessions.

Tesla describes Powertrain Endurance as follows:

Maximize performance for your driving distal by limiting power as speed increases to improve thermal management.

Standard – Fastest initial lap times, but performance may be thermally limited more quickly.

Increased – Steadier performance over multiple laps, ideal for intermediate driving lengths.

Maximum – Slower initial lap times but offers more consistent performance or longer distances.

Powertrain Endurance would likely be well appreciated by Tesla owners, especially those who take their vehicles to locations like the Nurburgring in Germany. Videos of Teslas in the past show that vehicles like the Model 3 Performance can only do a single lap around the 12.94-mile track before throttling power. But with Powertrain Endurance, perhaps multiple laps around the Nurburgring in a Tesla may soon be possible.

Tesla launches Powertrain Endurance for Track Mode V3