Tesla gains over 8 percent of luxury market share, beating Mercedes and BMW

By

Tesla gained 8.6 percent of the total market share of luxury automotive sales in the United States in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. Last year, Tesla held 13 percent of the luxury automotive market in Q1, enough to beat Mercedes-Benz and BMW for the top spot. That number has now swelled to 21.6 percent, according to data from Automotive News.

Tesla’s first half of 2022 proved to be one of huge proportions in the United States, where it avoided the troublesome sagas of COVID-related shutdowns that struck the company’s other facilities in China. Tesla has always been the unequivocal leader in EVs in the United States, both in tech and in overall production and delivery volume. This year, the company will produce 1 million units globally for the first time in company history, and roughly half of those units will come from factories in the U.S.: one in Fremont, California, and another in Austin, Texas.

Perhaps the most impressive feat of Tesla’s continuing growth in the luxury sector is the fact that the company continues to fend off competitors from far and wide. Despite the biggest names in automotive production, like Ford, General Motors, and Volkswagen bringing highly attractive EV models to their lineups, they haven’t been able to catch up to Tesla on a global scale.

Even more impressive, however, is Tesla’s ability to dial in on a section of the overall automotive market that usually has buyers showing their preference for a certain brand or company. BMW and Mercedes-Benz have battled neck-and-neck on the Automotive News rankings for many years. They’re both staples in the market and especially in the luxury sector. However, Tesla’s surge from small EV startup to a mainstay on the top of the podium in the luxury sector in the United States has shown that more luxury car buyers are also starting to prefer another important feature: sustainability.

Across Tesla’s four vehicles, each has its own bit of individualism. The Model S stacks a luxury interior and high-tech HUD with world-class performance, while the Model X combines all three, just with significantly more cargo room (and who could forget the Falcon Wing doors). Meanwhile, the Model 3 and Y have minimalistic interiors, which offer the same advantages as the S and X but with less pizazz. They’re Tesla’s mass-market vehicles, and they accounted for 238,533 of Tesla’s 254,695 deliveries in Q2.

Tesla will continue to grow over the coming years, and it will hopefully figure out when it can offer some of the highly-anticipated models that it plans to bring to the market. The Cybertruck and Roadster may be two vehicles that are highly anticipated, but they’re also crucial to Tesla’s relevance in two more sectors that are showing worthy competition: pickups, where it will battle with Rivian, Ford, GM, and others, and the Hypercar sector, where Rimac has established itself as a worthy number one. Let’s not forget about Lamborghini and Ferrari, either.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla gains over 8 percent of luxury market share, beating Mercedes and BMW