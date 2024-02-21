Tesla Giga Berlin proposed expansion’s failed community vote can be an opportunity: Minister

By

The rejection of Giga Berlin’s proposed expansion from the citizens of Grünheide may be disheartening, but Brandenburg Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) has noted that the rejection could still be an opportunity. During the community vote, 3,499 residents voted against Giga Berlin’s proposed expansion while 1,882 residents voted in favor of the EV maker’s plans.

In a comment to the German Press Agency on Tuesday, Steinbach noted that the community’s vote definitely highlighted the concerns of Grünheide’s residents. The Minister, however, noted that this rejection should also become a motivation for Tesla and the residents to address concerns and find a middle ground.

“It shows that people’s concerns and fears clearly outweigh them. Now, it is important to find answers to open questions. I also see the vote result as a motivation for the community and Tesla to provide a conceptual answer to the concerns that have not yet been resolved in the next few weeks and months,” Steinbach noted.

Addressing citizens' concerns about Tesla expansion.



Brandenburg's Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) also sees the "no" to the planned expansion of the Tesla factory in a public consultation in Grünheide near Berlin as an opportunity. "It shows that the concerns and fears… — Gigafactory Berlin News (@Gf4Tesla) February 20, 2024

Mayor Arne Christiani of Grünheide has expressed his disappointment with the community’s vote. The official noted that the results of the community’s vote were probably affected by negative media coverage surrounding the electric vehicle maker.

While Grünheide’s residents rejected Giga Berlin’s proposed expansion, the community vote in itself is not binding. It is, however, an important factor in whether Tesla’s plans for the electric vehicle factory could secure definitive approval or not. With this in mind, it would really be in Tesla’s and the community’s best interests to find common ground about Giga Berlin and its expanding operations.

Tesla Giga Berlin is already an expansive facility, but it is still nowhere near complete. The company’s planned expansion involves several key upgrades to the Giga Berlin complex, such as a water recycling plant, a second production facility, and a battery recycling plant down the line. Tesla also plans to build warehouses and a kindergarten for both employees and residents, among others.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Giga Berlin proposed expansion’s failed community vote can be an opportunity: Minister