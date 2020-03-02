Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals plans for Giga Berlin’s groundbreaking ceremony

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed his attendance at the upcoming Giga Berlin groundbreaking ceremony. The event is expected to take place in the latter part of March 2020.

Economic Minster Jörg Steinbach requested Musk’s presence at the groundbreaking of the Giga Berlin site later this month. The date was revealed in Steinbach’s interview with German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Musk recently noted on Twitter that he would “Definitely” be in attendance, just as he was for Giga Shanghai’s groundbreaking ceremony in January 2019.

In addition, it was announced by Steinbach that Tesla will receive around 280 million euros in funding from the State of Brandenburg according to Handelsblatt. The funding is an incentive for Tesla as the company will be creating additional jobs in a region that has been recognized as “structurally weak” by German media.

Steinbach stated the possible amount of funding Tesla could receive will be decided by the European Union Commission. The exact figure that will be given to the electric car maker is unknown as of writing, and it could take up to a year to decide how much funding is ultimately set aside for the project.

Steinbach has been one of Tesla and Musk’s most vocal supporters since the CEO announced the company’s intentions to bring a Gigafactory to Berlin.

After recognizing the possible economic growth and opportunity it would give young German workers, Steinbach has rejected any sort of criticism that has come Tesla’s way. This includes those who oppose Tesla receiving this influx of funds from Brandenburg.

State Governments set incentives into place so companies are encouraged to create jobs in regions that are not fully developed. Brandenburg state is responsible for an estimated four billion euros of incentives that it may use to convince companies to establish a presence in the area.

So far, Tesla’s plans for Giga Berlin have been received with enthusiasm by most Brandenburg citizens. A survey conducted by Berlin local news outlet Märkische Allgemeine found that 82% of residents are supportive of the planned factory, while only 15% are against it. About 62% of the respondents surveyed feel Giga Berlin will benefit Brandenburg “a great deal.”

Tesla Giga Berlin is expected to create around 12,000 jobs once it is operational. As for Steinbach, he believes Tesla’s success in Brandenburg could lead to more German locations in the future. “I hope that in twenty years you will look at Brandenburg the same way you look at Bavaria today, so that we will be among the top 3 of the federal states,” he said.