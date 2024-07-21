Tesla Giga Berlin quickly resolves IT problems from worldwide Windows outage

By

Tesla Giga Berlin was affected by a widespread IT outage that affected multiple industries worldwide on Friday. Despite this, the electric vehicle maker’s Model Y factory was able to bounce back quickly within the day.

As noted in a Politico EU report, global enterprises experienced an outage on Friday due to a technical glitch that was caused by a software update from Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm. The outage affected computers running Microsoft Windows, so the issue promptly affected everything from airports to hospitals to media companies and auto factories, to name a few.

As noted in an rbb24 report, Tesla Germany confirmed around 10:35 a.m. local time that Model Y production at Giga Berlin had been partially affected by the IT outage. This was due to the data on the vehicles that would be produced reportedly being stored in the cloud. At the time, Tesla Germany reportedly informed the publication that it was working on an internal solution and that there were no plans to send workers home for the day.

Just a few hours later, at around 2:45 pm., Tesla Germany confirmed to rbb24 that the IT issues in Giga Berlin had been resolved. With this, Model Y production was able to resume, and vehicle production was able to return to normal. Tesla, however, did not specify how it was able to resolve its IT issues.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz explained the IT outage in a post on X. As per the executive, the IT outage was not caused by a cyberattack. Instead, it was caused by a software update that the firm had rolled out for Windows hosts.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers,” Kurtz wrote in his post on X.

