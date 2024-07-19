By

Tesla Manufacturing’s X account recently shared that the company planted 1 million trees in 2024 alone. The announcement comes as activists protest against Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion which involves cutting down trees near the factory.

Tesla Manufacturing posted a video with its announcement, revealing how much thought the company has put into planting trees.

Tesla hired Björn, a Ranger, to ensure that its tree-planting project was done correctly, with forethought and consideration for the surrounding environment. Björn revealed that Tesla’s tree-planting project considers the future of the plants. He added that Tesla’s project has “afforested” nearly 450 soccer fields.

“And if you then take all the hectares together, we have planted over 1 million trees here this year alone and that is of course an amazing project.

“A special machine was developed in order to plant this hug amount of trees. The planter sits on the machine and simply sticks the plants into the ground,” Björn shared in the video.

When Tesla started constructing Giga Berlin, the company announced that every tree it cut for the factory would be replaced threefold. Tesla also said it would work on the project with the Naturraum für Generationen (NfG). The pair started planting its first batch of seedlings in 2020.

Tesla’s tree-planting project might have been an attempt to appease local residents who protested against cutting trees to make room for Giga Berlin. Years later, Tesla Giga Berlin is once again facing protestors.

Tesla will have to cut more trees to expand its factory. To prevent Giga Berlin’s expansion, protesters have built treehouses in the nearby forest.

Tesla received a preliminary permit for the initial construction work on its Giga Berlin expansion plans. However, it still faces many hurdles before the expansion receives full approval.

