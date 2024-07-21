Elon Musk responds to Trump’s promise to end “EV mandate” on Day One

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to former US President Donald Trump’s promise that he would be ending the current Biden administration’s “EV mandate” on Day One. Based on Musk’s reaction, it appears that Tesla welcomes a market without specific EV subsidies.

Electric vehicles have unfortunately become a partisan talking point, and while Tesla is undoubtedly the leader in EVs in the United States, the current Biden administration has mostly ignored the company, likely due in no small part to its non-unionized workforce. Former US President Donald Trump has, unsurprisingly, adopted a generally anti-EV stance, stating during his address at the Republican National Convention that he would end the Biden administration’s “EV mandate” as soon as he takes office.

“I will end the Electric Vehicle Mandate on Day One — thereby saving the US auto industry from complete obliteration and saving US customers thousands of dollars per car,” Trump said.

Considering Trump’s rhetoric, it was no surprise that Tesla and electric vehicle owners took to social media to ask Musk about what he thinks of the former president’s plans. Musk seemed unfazed by Trump’s apparent intention to stop supporting electric vehicles, stating that Tesla does not need subsidies to survive. “A surprising number of people think that Tesla survives on subsidies. That is true of our competitors, but not of Tesla,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

The Tesla CEO reiterated his stance this weekend, telling a user on X who asked about the topic that “it will be fine.” While Musk’s comments may attract criticism, he may have a point. Tesla, after all, triggered a phaseout of the $7,500 US EV federal tax credit in July 2018 when the company delivered its 200,000th vehicle. By 2020, Tesla’s vehicles were sold without the $7,500 federal tax credit. Interestingly enough, 2020 was also the first year that Tesla was fully profitable, with the company generating $862 million in net profits during the year.

Current US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August 2022, which returned federal subsidies for qualified Tesla vehicles. At the time, however, Tesla was already profitable, and the Model Y was already being delivered to customers. With this in mind, it does appear that Elon Musk’s sentiments are justifiable, as Tesla was able to thrive even without the company depending on federal tax credits.

