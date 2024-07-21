Toyota Mirai owners file lawsuit over hydrogen issues

By

A group of Toyota Mirai owners and lessees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Japanese carmaker over their subpar experiences with their hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). As per the suit’s plaintiffs, Toyota had misled consumers about the realities of the hydrogen car’s ownership.

As per the Mirai owners and lessees in their complaint, Toyota and its sales team had told prospective buyers of the FCEV that “hydrogen refueling is available, seamless, and comparable to refueling with gasoline,” this is not the case at all. Owners noted that there is a shortage of hydrogen fuel, and the fuel itself has become more and more difficult to obtain.

The Mirai owners and lessees noted that the issues with hydrogen availability are so notable that it could make the FCEV “unsafe, unreliable and inoperable.” Owners and lessees note that they could end up doing long drives just to find compatible refueling stations. And sometimes, even reaching a station does not guarantee that they can actually refuel their vehicles.

Broken equipment and incompatible fuel cards, to name a few issues, could ultimately result in Mirai owners using a tow truck and alternative transportation. Apart from this, the cost of hydrogen has skyrocketed, resulting in Toyota’s $15,000 hydrogen fuel card, which is an incentive for Mirai owners, will not last three years or more as advertised by the automaker.

The Mirai owners and lessees also noted that their vehicles do not really match the estimated range that Toyota is advertising for the car. These issues have hit the resale values of the Mirai, which has retained just about 19.4% of its value after five years of use. Despite Toyota reportedly being aware of these issues, the company continues to inform customers that the Mirai is aptly supported by a hydrogen network, the plaintiffs alleged.

“Toyota and its employees, including salespeople, fail to disclose and actively conceals the fact that 1) at times hydrogen fuel may be unavailable for days at a time; 2) that filling up the Mirai with hydrogen fuel takes many hours on average; 3) that many times hydrogen fuel pumps freeze up and lock onto the Mirai, resulting in Plaintiffs and other Mirai owners to have to wait over 30 minutes just so the fuel pump can warm up and be removed from the vehicle so that they can drive off; and that 4) the price of hydrogen fuel has drastically increased over the last four years, and as such, Toyota’s promise that the Mirai comes with a hydrogen fuel card in the amount of $15,000, which will last for three years or more, is absolutely false,” the plaintiffs wrote in their complaint.

The Mirai owners and lessees’ class action lawsuit against Toyota can be viewed below.

