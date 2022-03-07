Volkswagen invests ~$2B in new manufacturing facility for Trinity sedan production

By

On March 4, 2022, Volkswagen (VW) Group’s Supervisory Board passed a resolution for the company’s new ~$2 billion Trinity factory. The resolution greenlit the construction of VW’s new manufacturing facility in Wolfsburg-Warmenau, near the company’s headquarters.

“Today’s decision marks a historic moment for Wolfsburg. The very roots of our company remain the Group’s powerhouse and become even more important,” commented Daniela Cavallo, Chairwoman of the General and Group Works Councils.

Volkswagen plans to start the construction of its new manufacturing facility as early as Spring 2023. The new factory will produce VW’s all-electric sports sedan, called Trinity, which is expected to roll off the assembly line by 2026.

The Trinity Project promises to catapult Volkswagen into the future, giving it the capability to compete with the likes of new car manufacturers like Tesla. After Elon Musk appeared at VW’s 2021 Leadership Summit in Alpbach, Volkswagen Chairman Herbert Diess observed that Trinity could help the company compete against Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin in Grünheide.

Diess highlights that Tesla Giga Berlin would produce vehicles with “impressive speed.” Tesla Giga Berlin recently received environmental approval but must steel meet certain provisions before starting operations. However, once it gets permission to start operations, Tesla plans to start Model Y production at Giga Berlin.

Volkswagen’s Trinity sedan seems to be an integral part of VW’s plans to become a software-driven mobility provider. The all-electric sedan will also debut with VW’s highly scalable Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).

The SSP vehicle platform will support the build of models of all VW brands. The company’s new Campus Sandkamp is developing the SSP vehicle platform. Both Campus Sandkamp and the new Trinity factory are located near the main plant.

“The Trinity factory will become the blueprint for the existing main plant and for Volkswagen in general. We have also agreed that we will expand battery, charging and digitalization activities here in Wolfsburg, centered around Trinity. All this safeguards employment and brings coherence to shaping the transformation in Wolfsburg,” said Cavallo.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen invests ~$2B in new manufacturing facility for Trinity sedan production