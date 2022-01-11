Tesla Giga Berlin permitted to produce 2,000 more Model Y test vehicles while final approval is still pending

By

The German State Environment Agency has issued another early permit to Tesla, allowing the EV manufacturer to produce 2,000 Model Y test vehicles at Giga Berlin.

According to Frauke Zelt, the spokesperson for the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment, Tesla requested to manufacture more Model Y test vehicles at Giga Berlin. The State Environment Agency previously approved test production of 250 Model Y bodies while Tesla waits for Giga Berlin’s final approval.

The EV maker requested an advanced approval because “the quality and manufacturing efficiencies required for system and unit acceptance in relation to the operating units mentioned have not been achieved.” Tesla noted that the parts and bodies that have been manufactured at Giga Berlin thus far differed considerably from system specifications.

The Agency’s 12-page approval, allowing Tesla Giga Berlin to manufacture 250 Model Y bodies, included an addendum. The addendum states Tesla “is now de facto able to produce pre-series.” Tesla is permitted to manufacture 500 bodies per week with “a maximum of 2,000 bodies in total.”

The State Environment Agency also allowed Tesla to process 6,000 parts per week in Giga Berlin’s press shop, calculating “a maximum of 26,000 parts in total is permitted.” Tesla is permitted to assemble and paint the parts.

#GigaBerlin

Some screenshots from the flyover on January 07/2022

– " Grand Lobby " under construction.

– Construction of the main parking lot.

– Work platform at the " Drive Unit ".

– some #ModelY made in #GigaBerlin pic.twitter.com/055NpulGVh — @GF4Tesla 🇪🇺 🇩🇪 (@Gf4Tesla) January 8, 2022

The Agency set firm stipulations to Tesla’s latest early permit. Tesla cannot sell any of the parts and bodies produced under the pre-approval. “The use of the parts and bodies produced during the system tests for the production of salable vehicles is not permitted,” the Agency noted.

Tesla must also inform the authorities of the parts and bodies’ whereabouts and provide evidence of disposal if they are disposed. However, Tagesspiegel noted that Giga Berlin test vehicles are unlikely to be scrapped because one Model Y costs €60,000 ($68,043.00). So the sales value of 2,000 Model Y vehicles is around €120 million ($136 million).

Last week, 33 Model Y vehicles were spotted at Giga Berlin. The Model Ys were parked at the facility and seemed to be painted in Giga Berlin’s unique paint options, including Deep Crimson Multicoat and Abyss Blue Multicoat. Tesla has not received full approval for Giga Berlin from the State Environment Agency yet.

