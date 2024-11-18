By

Since February, Tesla has been dealing with protestors in the nearby forest it hopes to cut down for expansion plans. Many of the environmental activists still remain, and this week, local police have launched an operation to try to remove them.

Protestors have been staying in treehouses in a local forest near Tesla’s Grünheide Gigafactory in efforts to stop the company from removing trees in preparation for its upcoming expansion. On Monday, however, German publication Moz.de reported that a large team of police has been deployed to the site to remove the activists, after some of them refused to leave even when World War II bomb relics had been discovered on site.

The outlet says that a large number of police vehicles arrived at the forested area near the station’s fishing lock on L38, expected to be a longer-term deployment than usual for the authorities given the protestors’ refusal to leave. Grünheide press contact Beate Kardels has also said that the activists had so far been uncooperative and would likely continue to resist leaving, despite ongoing searches for World War II ammunition in the area.

“We stay here,” said a spokeswoman for the activists. “We will not allow the billionaire Elon Musk to destroy nature for its profit interests.”

Police have thus far resisted a flat-out eviction of the group, which is dubbed Tesla-den-Hahn-abdrh translating to Tesla-turn-off-the-faucet. The group has managed to rely on its right to assembly as a legal backing for its ability to stay in the forest.

Still, police have been removing protestors from the trees while the group shouts “revolution,” though many activists have attempted to scale the trees to avoid seizure.

“Come to Grünheide and show your protest with us,” says the group’s spokeswoman Karolina Drzewo. “This morning, freedom of assembly is being trampled under the pretext of a movement of struggle and the will of Elon Musk and Co. is being punched through.”

Although authorities have destroyed some of the barriers and treehouses created by the group, a spokesman for the police department has said that its goal on Monday was not to completely clear the camp, but rather to clear a roughly 5,000 square metre space in the camp where it seeks to continue searching for old ammunition.

Activists have said that police are also actively separating the rope connections to the tree houses, and they’ve been using loudspeakers to repeatedly ask them to leave the area. While the police have attempted to maintain a peaceful approach, they also say that they may be forced to dissolve the assembly through coercion if necessary, and they’ve managed to remove a few of the activists from the area.

Police are currently guarding the outskirts of the treehouse camp, though those in the group argue that the ammunition doesn’t pose a threat to the forest since it’s been embedded in the ground for several decades.

“We have opposed the profit interests of a billionaire here and we were and is aware that the police will implement their interests because they want to get us out of here,” 23-year-old activist Mara told Moz.de. “The police want us to volunteer to vacate parts of our protest camp for a bombing. But we will not give up the protest camp.”

Tesla was officially approved for the first stage of its expansion plans last month, which requires the company to remove several trees from the forest, as it has already begun doing so. The company has also shared plans to plant three times as many trees as it cuts down for the expansion, and it had already planted one million trees so far this year as of July.

As of September, Tesla had successfully cut down around 3,000 trees in preparation for the expansion, specifically to create a 1.86-mile construction road to the upcoming facility. The road will be located between L23 and the nearby motorway, and it’s expected to make it easier to transport construction materials to and from the site.

