Elon Musk continues to hint Tesla is developing a new, larger vehicle

Elon Musk is continuing to hint that Tesla is developing a new, larger vehicle to add to its lineup.

Tesla has only one vehicle that is truly designed for a family that is larger than four people: the Model X. It is an SUV that can have three rows and seat up to seven, but it is one of Tesla’s oldest vehicles and has not seen true updates for some time.

The Model Y is also capable of seating seven people but is much tighter than the Model X in its third row.

Although Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have been transparent that their development of vehicles will center around self-driving efforts, there is still a need for vehicles that can be controlled by humans. This is until Tesla can lock in autonomy, which it is still working on solving.

At the “We, Robot” event in October, Tesla showed off the Robovan, a vehicle that still does not have an official name but does have a concept: perfect for sports teams or large groups or even hauling things around without needing a U-Haul.

However, there still seems to be a request from fans of Tesla that they need something, whether it would be the Robovan or something different.

Musk continues to drop hints on what could be coming:

That’s great to see! Tesla Robovan is in development. Some other things too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

Musk admits Tesla has “some other things” in development besides the Robovan, a big positive for those who have big families and require more than just seven seats.

It was not the only hint Musk dropped regarding a larger vehicle and its potential to be a part of Tesla’s future plans:

🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

Something definitely seems as if it is on the way. Tesla has already said that it will have a few new vehicles hitting the market in the first half of next year as affordability takes focus.

Now, we could be looking at a few hints at what might be coming besides the Robovan for larger families and groups, especially considering Musk continues to hint toward it.

