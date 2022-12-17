Tesla reportedly announcing Giga Mexico next week

By

Tesla may officially announce its newest facility, located in Mexico, as soon as next week.

Tesla has maintained an incredibly aggressive growth target for years now; 50% growth year over year. And amazingly, the company has achieved this goal quite consistently. To keep up with demand, the American automaker is looking to open yet another manufacturing facility. According to Reuters, it could be officially announced as soon as next week.

Tesla’s upcoming Mexico facility was reported earlier this week after the company reportedly purchased land in the country. The new facility, located in Nuevo Leon, is in one of Mexico’s northeastern states, just north of Monterrey. Prior to this land deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had met with the Mexican State’s Governor, Samuel García, and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar.

Details on the new facility remain murky. It is unclear what the new facility would produce, when it would come online, or which markets the facility would serve. Still, many see it as a fantastic opportunity for growth.

A Tesla manufacturing facility in Mexico is excellent news for multiple reasons. Foremost, with added manufacturing capacity on the continent, Tesla can more easily meet the demand for its vehicles, which has consistently been a problem over the past year. Further, it may grant Tesla better access to the car market of Mexico, which, while not nearly the size of the United States, is a sizable market poised for electrification. Finally, it could give Tesla the ability to deliver vehicles to underserved markets south of Mexico, including in Central America and South America.

Tesla has not been entirely absent from the Mexican car market, far from it. The carmaker has slowly but surely expanded Supercharger and destination charging locations south of the border, and has even established its own lane at the U.S. border crossing for quick hops across.

This news comes at a low point for Tesla stock, and Tesla investors may see this new facility as a positive sign heading into the new year. And while the news of a new production center may not rally the stock back to its previous highs, it could combat the pessimism surrounding the stock over the past few months.

It will be exhilarating to hear any information released by Tesla or Elon Musk in the coming week(s) regarding the upcoming Mexico facility, especially as it brings a healthy dose of cautious optimism to Tesla fans and investors.

Tesla reportedly announcing Giga Mexico next week