A recent meeting with Tesla employees has revealed that Gigafactory Nevada is hitting its stride in the production of the company’s battery storage products like the Powerwall and Megapack. The Powerwall and Megapack are invaluable components of Tesla Energy, which Elon Musk believes could eventually be larger than the company’s electric vehicle business.

Gigafactory Nevada underwent leadership changes this year, with former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations Chris Lister leaving this summer. Taking his place is Hrushikesh “Hrushi” Sagar, who was promoted to oversee Giga Nevada. Sagar, who is also overseeing the Fremont Factory, will be reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk.

On Thursday, Sagar held a meeting with hundreds of Gigafactory employees. During the meeting, whose audio and documents were shared with CNBC, Sagar and other Tesla executives talked about management changes, factory milestones, and some ambitious goals for Tesla’s facilities.

Supporting an EV Ramp

Gigafactory Nevada does not produce vehicles, unlike Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin, and Giga Texas. Instead, the facility is tasked with the production of 2170 batteries and powertrains that are used in the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover. Gigafactory Nevada also produces key Tesla Energy products such as the Powerwall, a battery for residential customers, and the Megapack, a battery that’s designed for commercial use.

Sagar noted that the Fremont Factory has been on a roll, producing 134,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022. He added that Fremont is now able to produce 12,000 vehicles per week, and the factory is looking to increase this to 14,000 cars per week. Giga Nevada, on the other hand, produced 283,473 powertrains in Q2 2022, allowing the facility to “feed” the company’s vehicle production facilities.

Sagar clarified that while he does not plan to spend most of his time in Giga Nevada, he does plan to work closely with key people in the facility, such as Energy Leader Matt Reddick, and Site Leader Eric Montgomery, who noted during the meeting that August 2022 was Giga Nevada’s second-best month of production, coming second only to October 2021. Montgomery also noted that Giga Nevada has to achieve a steady output of 8,800 high voltage battery packs per week to support the company’s aggressive vehicle production plans.

Powerwalls and Megapacks

Powerwall production in Gigafactory Nevada is hitting its stride, with the facility exceeding 6,500 units of the residential battery system per week. Montgomery noted that Giga Nevada produced 37,600 Powerwalls in Q2 2022, and this is poised to increase by 22% in Q3 2022. Reddick, for his part, noted that Tesla is on target to produce 442 Megapack batteries for the third quarter. If successful, this would represent an 85% growth in Megapack production compared to the previous quarter.

During the meeting, questions were asked about the potential location of the company’s next Gigafactory. While Sagar noted that he is not at liberty to reveal confidential information about Tesla’s plans, he noted that the company has some candidates for the next Gigafactory’s location. “I have some idea on the candidates but I don’t think I’m at liberty right now to disclose those candidates because of the confidentiality around some of those things. There is an exciting future for North America and all around the Americas,” Sagar said.

Tesla Giga Nevada exceeds 6.5K Powerwall per week, on target to make 442 Megapacks in Q3