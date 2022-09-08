By

Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone.

About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.

Just two days ago, the company listed a job opening for a Quality Supervisor for the Megafactory. The qualifications and responsibilities of the job are listed below.

The most recent job listing Tesla posted called for Process Improvement Technician responsible for Material Flow at the Megafactory. The qualifications and responsibilities of a Process Improvement Technician are provided below.

Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory

Tesla broke ground on its first Megafactory last September in Lathrop, California. The newly minted Tesla factory will produce the company’s grid-scale Megapack battery storage products.

During the Q2 2021 earnings call, Elon Musk announced that the Megapack is sold out through the end of 2022. Tesla noted that demand for the Megapack remains above production capacity, primarily due to supply chain issues. Giga Nevada is currently building Megapacks for delivery. Hopefully, the Megafactory can help Tesla meet the demand for the Megapack.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings