Tesla China on track to produce 300k vehicles from Q1 to Q3 2021: report

Recent reports from China are hinting that Tesla is on track to produce and deliver 300,000 vehicles in the first nine months of 2021. Such an accomplishment would likely be helped by the ongoing production and delivery blitz at Gigafactory Shanghai, which would effectively close out Q3 2021 on a high note.

The information was related by two people familiar with the company’s operations in China, as per a report from Automotive News. As per the publication, its sources have requested to remain anonymous as they were not formally allowed to speak to the media. Tesla China, for its part, has not issued a statement about the matter as of writing.

Tesla China’s performance this year has been impressive so far, especially considering the presence of the global semiconductor shortage, which has adversely affected the forecasts of several automakers across the globe. Being a software-driven carmaker, Tesla has been handling the chip shortage by rewriting its software and using alternative components.

“We were able to substitute alternative chips, and then write the firmware in a matter of weeks. It’s not just a matter of swapping out a chip; you also have to rewrite the software,” Musk said in the second-quarter earnings call.

Gigafactory Shanghai only makes two vehicles from the company’s existing lineup: the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover. Both vehicles are being produced and delivered for the domestic and international markets, including Norway, Germany, Australia, and Japan.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) hint that about 240,000 vehicles were shipped from Gigafactory Shanghai in the first eight months of 2021. This number, however, has not been confirmed by Tesla itself, as the company does not formally announce the details of its production facilities’ vehicle output.

That being said, previous comments from government officials have hinted at some impressive figures from Tesla’s Shanghai-based plant. In August, for one, an official from the area where Tesla’s factory is located noted that Giga Shanghai is expected to produce 45,000 vehicles in 2021. This number includes 66,100 units for export. Recent local reports have also noted that Model Y production in September has reached an output of 1,600 units daily.

Tesla China on track to produce 300k vehicles from Q1 to Q3 2021: report